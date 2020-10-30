Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 10/29/2020

October 29, 2020 No Comments

Print Friendly

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Fact Checking Reporter
Newsweek

Freelance Editor
blind ad

Freelance Investigative Reporters
On Point Investigations

Freelance Legal Marketing Copywriter
Martindale-Hubbell

Freelance Copy Editor
Civilization Research Institute

Freelance Science Writer/Editor/Storyteller
OK Play

Freelance Associate Editor
Verywell

Freelance Content Writer
QNY Creative

Freelance Commerce Editor
Treehugger

Freelance Content Editor – Pays $30-$35/hour
The Sacred Science

Freelance Editor
VinePair

Freelance Health and Wellness Feature Writer
Health Digest

Freelance Women’s Lifestyle News Writer – Pays $20/hour
The List

Freelance Food News Writer – Pays $20/hour
Mashed

Freelance Celebrity Entertainment News Writer – Pays $20/hour
Nicki Swift

Freelance Movie and TV News Writer – Pays $20/hour
Looper

Freelance Finance News Writers
Investopedia

Freelance Writer
Sustainable Media

Freelance Project Management Writers
Codeless

Freelance Finance, Trading, FinTech, Impact/Sustainable Investing Professional Writers
Fractal Digital Pte. Ltd.

Freelance Global Creative Copywriter
Spacehuntr

Freelance Home and Garden Tips Writer
Waconsult

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.06/word
The Ways To Wealth LLC

Contract Development Writer – Pays $50/hour
FoodCorps

Senior Copywriter
WRG

Freelance Content Writer
One Firefly

Freelance Home Writer – Pays $100-$250/story
BobVila.com

Freelance Writer
Audience Ops

Freelance Editor/Writer
Cella

Freelance Content Copywriter
Aquent

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.













Get 10% off "Query Letters That Worked" when you use the code below at checkout!


QUERY10




Fall 2020 24 Hour Short Story Contest




90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.

We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!

Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!

Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY


Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!


Remember Your Past
Write It and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!



Angela Hoy's book will get you started!



  • Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
  • Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
  • Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
  • Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html



BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!

BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.