Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 10/29/2020

Freelance Fact Checking Reporter

Newsweek

Freelance Editor

blind ad

Freelance Investigative Reporters

On Point Investigations

Freelance Legal Marketing Copywriter

Martindale-Hubbell

Freelance Copy Editor

Civilization Research Institute

Freelance Science Writer/Editor/Storyteller

OK Play

Freelance Associate Editor

Verywell

Freelance Content Writer

QNY Creative

Freelance Commerce Editor

Treehugger

Freelance Content Editor – Pays $30-$35/hour

The Sacred Science

Freelance Editor

VinePair

Freelance Health and Wellness Feature Writer

Health Digest

Freelance Women’s Lifestyle News Writer – Pays $20/hour

The List

Freelance Food News Writer – Pays $20/hour

Mashed

Freelance Celebrity Entertainment News Writer – Pays $20/hour

Nicki Swift

Freelance Movie and TV News Writer – Pays $20/hour

Looper

Freelance Finance News Writers

Investopedia

Freelance Writer

Sustainable Media

Freelance Project Management Writers

Codeless

Freelance Finance, Trading, FinTech, Impact/Sustainable Investing Professional Writers

Fractal Digital Pte. Ltd.

Freelance Global Creative Copywriter

Spacehuntr

Freelance Home and Garden Tips Writer

Waconsult

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.06/word

The Ways To Wealth LLC

Contract Development Writer – Pays $50/hour

FoodCorps

Senior Copywriter

WRG

Freelance Content Writer

One Firefly

Freelance Home Writer – Pays $100-$250/story

BobVila.com

Freelance Writer

Audience Ops

Freelance Editor/Writer

Cella

Freelance Content Copywriter

Aquent

