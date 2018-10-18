Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 10/18/18

October 18, 2018 No Comments

Freelance Content Writer - Pays $40K-$45K/year
InTouch Marketing

Freelance Biotech Investing Analyst and Editor
Wyatt Investment Research
Freelance Associate Editor
The Warren Group

Freelance Writer/Editor
ADDitude magazine

Freelance Personal Finance and Business Editor - includes benefits
IWT

Freelance Content Writer
Wired Rhino, Inc.

Freelance Personal Finance Content Writer
Millennial Money

Freelance Legal Writer - Pays $22/written webpage
BluShark Digital LLC

Freelance Medical Writer - Pays $20-$25/written webpage
BluShark Digital LLC

Freelance eCommerce Copywriter
Perfect Keto

 

Freelance J.D. Content Writer for Legal Topics - Pays $55/blog post
ContentWriters

Freelance Writers
cue:creative

Freelance Marketing Copywriter and Social Media Coordinator - Pays $20/hour
Front Step Marketing

Freelance Digital Copywriter
Centric Digital

Freelance Entertainment Media Journalist - Pays $200/article
Majestic Productions

Freelance Editor - Pays $17-$20/hour
Apricotlaw Inc.

Freelance Blogger and Digital Marketer - Pays $16-$20/hour
Right Hand Digital, LLC.

Freelance Technical Journalist
LinkTek

Freelance Editor for Design Blog
TopTal

Freelance Copywriter - Pays $38-$42/hour
Liaison Creative + Marketing

Freelance Copy Editor
iTutor.com Inc.

Freelance Financial Copywriter
Ready Set Rocket

Freelance Copy Editor for Medical and Health Science Journals
Graphic World, Inc.

Freelance Legal Writer - Pays $25/hour
Dahl Consulting

Freelance Legal Editor/Writer
Oxford Solutions

Freelance Copywriter and Content Creator 
IFTTT

Freelance Writers
Tenants Direct

Freelance Content Writer
Beycome

Freelance Sr. Legal Editor
V-Soft Consulting

Freelance Education Writer
IntelliPro Group Inc.

