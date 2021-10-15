Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 10/15/2021

October 15, 2021 No Comments

Freelance Health and Medicine Editor – Pays $75K-$80K/year
The Conversation US

Freelance Writer
LanGi Media

Freelance Outdoor Writers
Scane

Freelance Sportswriter
8 Snap Communications

Freelance Writers – Pays $75/article
Augmented Supply

Freelance College/Education Content Writer
Northwest Ventures

Freelance Content Writer
Centra Staffing

Freelance Editor
Codeless, Interactive LLC

Staff Writer – Pays $60K-$80K/year
Stone Press

Freelance Writer
Mostash

Freelance Writer
Delegate Connect

Freelance Writer
RestaurantAccounting

Freelance SEO Content Writer
Smemark

Freelance Trending Editor
BuzzFeed

Freelance Social Media Manager/Copywriter
PLTW

Freelance Fashion Commerce Writer
BDG

Freelance Commerce Editor
BDG

Freelance Political Writer
Political Flare

Freelance List Editor
Screen Rant

Freelance CV/Résumé Writer
CareerAddict

Freelance Writer
G/O Media

Freelance Copywriter
Inspira

Freelance Editor
Klaviyo

Freelance Content Writer
Monster Worldwide

Freelance Content Writers – Pays $35/hour
Eleven Writing

Freelance Automotive Editor
Jerry

Freelance Content Writer
AmpiFire

Freelance Chinchilla Care Blog Writer – Pays $800/month
Quality Cage

Copy Editor – Pays $500-$750/week
Koehler Books Publishing

Freelance Editor
Write My Wrongs LLC

Freelance Writer – Pays $12/hour
Business Marketing Engine

 

