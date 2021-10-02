Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 10/02/21

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS??
We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Reporter, Technology & Telecommunications – Pays $38.4K-$79.7K/year
S&P Global
Freelance Content Writer
Red Rock Secured
Freelance Writers
Reality Blurb
Freelance Food and Grocery News Writer – Pays $20/hour
Static Media
Freelance Editor
Bobit
Freelance Writer
NFT Daily
Freelance SEO Content Writer – Pays $0.10-$0.12/word
Connectio
Freelance Writer
CC LLC
Freelance Content Writer
Centra Staffing
Freelance Writer
SexualAlpha
Freelance SEO Blog Writer – Pays $400/post
OpenPhone
Freelance Writers
Growth Insight
Freelance Content Writer
Cliniko
Freelance Writers
WebTechnic
Freelance Web Translation Editor, Spanish
Promega
Freelance Weekend News Editor
Collider
Freelance Copywriter
R2integrated
Freelance Medical Web Copywriter
Medical Advantage
Freelance Gaming Lists Editor
CBR.com
Freelance Bilingual Copywriter
Profiles
Freelance Beauty Copywriter
Creative Circle
Freelance SEO Content Writer
PaperStreet
Freelance Social Media Writer – Pays $1500/month
Neurvana Naturopathic Medicine
Freelance Content Writer
Momentum 6
Freelance Writer – Pays $23/hour
Auburn University
Freelance Marketing Writer – Pays $20-$40/hour
Express Writers
Freelance Content Writer
Aware Earth
Freelance Blog Writer – Pays $10-$14/hour
NIU Technologies
Freelance Communications Writer
Clarity Consultants
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!
AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!
Get 10% off "Query Letters That Worked" when you use the code below at checkout!
QUERY10
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts
and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor,
which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!
HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY
Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!
Remember Your Past
Write It and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!
Angela Hoy's book will get you started!
- Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
- Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
- Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
- Also works for biographies and memoirs!
Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html
BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy
Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!
BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.