Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 09/27/18

Based on last week’s issue of WritersWeekly, if you were to post your literary work on WattPad with the hopes of becoming one of their superstars, how many other literary works (uploads) would you be competing with for “reads?”

Send your answer through the contact form here.

You must be a WritersWeekly.com subscriber to participate in the weekly contests. Subscribe today. It’s free!

NOTE: ONLY ONE WINNER PER HOUSEHOLD PER CALENDAR QUARTER, PLEASE.

THIS WEEK’S PRIZE:

A free print or ebook of your choice from Booklocker.com!