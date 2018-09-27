Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 09/27/18

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Fitness Writers
Fitness Goat
Freelance Digital Copy Editor – Pays $15/hour
Interactive Content Services
Freelance Technical Writer
POA Network
Freelance eCommerce Copywriter
Perfect Keto
Freelance Technical Email Writer – Pays $18/hour, plus bonuses
Sourceress
Freelance Business and Niche Industry Writers
Born2Invest
Freelance Technical Writers – Pays $100-$150
blind ad
Freelance Blog Writer
blind ad
Freelance High School Lesson Plan Writer – Pays $350-$400/lesson plan
BookRags
Freelance Social Writer
Drumroll
Freelance Copywriter
LowCostWebDesignFirm.com
Freelance Marketing Editor
The Content Reactor
Freelance Marketing Copywriter
LyntonWeb
Freelance Financial Content Strategist & Writer
Drumroll
Freelance Social Media Coordinator – Pays $14-$18/hour
Voter Choice Massachusetts
Freelance Marketing Writer
Steyer Content
Freelance Lifestyle & Local Writer
Narcity Media
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $45K-$50K/year
ARTech Holdings
Freelance Wedding/Event Planning Writer
RevenueZen
Freelance Content Creator
Utah Digital City Guides
Freelance Copywriter – includes benefits
Celarity
Freelance Medical Writer/Regulatory Writer
Rangam Consultants Inc.
Freelance Digital Content Writer – Pays $50-$90/hour
Aha Media Group
Freelance Content Writer
Content Remarketing
Freelance Tech Editor – Pays $55K-$60K/year
Media Search Inc.
Freelance Technical Writer
TREW Marketing
Freelance Trust and Estates Associate Editor
Wealth Counsel
Freelance Federal Child Welfare Writer
ICF
Freelance Associate Editor – includes benefits
Wealth Counsel
