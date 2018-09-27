Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 09/27/18

September 27, 2018 No Comments

Freelance Fitness Writers
Fitness Goat

Freelance Digital Copy Editor – Pays $15/hour
Interactive Content Services

Freelance Technical Writer
POA Network

Freelance eCommerce Copywriter
Perfect Keto

Freelance Technical Email Writer – Pays $18/hour, plus bonuses
Sourceress

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Freelance Business and Niche Industry Writers
Born2Invest

Freelance Technical Writers – Pays $100-$150
blind ad

Freelance Blog Writer
blind ad

Freelance High School Lesson Plan Writer – Pays $350-$400/lesson plan
BookRags

Freelance Social Writer
Drumroll

Freelance Copywriter
LowCostWebDesignFirm.com

Freelance Marketing Editor
The Content Reactor

Freelance Marketing Copywriter
LyntonWeb

Freelance Financial Content Strategist & Writer
Drumroll

Freelance Social Media Coordinator – Pays $14-$18/hour
Voter Choice Massachusetts

Freelance Marketing Writer
Steyer Content

Freelance Lifestyle & Local Writer
Narcity Media

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $45K-$50K/year
ARTech Holdings

Freelance Wedding/Event Planning Writer
RevenueZen

Freelance Content Creator
Utah Digital City Guides

Freelance Copywriter – includes benefits
Celarity

Freelance Medical Writer/Regulatory Writer
Rangam Consultants Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Freelance Digital Content Writer – Pays $50-$90/hour
Aha Media Group

Freelance Content Writer
Content Remarketing

Freelance Tech Editor – Pays $55K-$60K/year
Media Search Inc.

Freelance Technical Writer
TREW Marketing

Freelance Trust and Estates Associate Editor
Wealth Counsel

Freelance Federal Child Welfare Writer
ICF

Freelance Associate Editor – includes benefits
Wealth Counsel

 

