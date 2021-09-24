Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 09/23/2021

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS??

Freelance Web Copy Editor – Pays $32/hour

YES! Media

Freelance Copywriter

marketing agency

Freelance Staff Writer / Weekend Editor

TheWeek.com

Freelance Staff Writer

wikiHow

Freelance Writer

Arielle Executive

Freelance Editorial Director

Food Safety Magazine

Freelance Health Content Marketing Editor

WebMD

Freelance Integrated Marketing Manager

AFAR Media

Freelance Digital Designer – Garden for Wildlife

The National Wildlife Federation

Freelance Editor-in-Chief

Skyword Inc.

Freelance Development Editor (Primary and Pre-Primary)

Springer Nature

Freelance Writers – for Summaries and Guides to Non-Fiction Books

Shortform

Freelance Freelance Copywriter and Content Creator

Mahmee

Freelance Music Production Freelance Blog Contributor

iZotope

Freelance Copywriter – for employee experience portal website

inSync Staffing

Freelance Associate Opinion Editor

Kansas City Star

Freelance Technical Writer

Steyer Content

Freelance Marketing Content Writer

Everbridge

Freelance Marketing Writer

Oni Studios

Freelance Marketing Copywriter

Affinity

Freelance Writers – for Spirituality/Self Help Blog

DelveWithin

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $14-$18/hour.

360 Quote LLC

Freelance Hong Kong Content Writer – Pays $600-$1000/week.

CopyPress

Freelance Blogger – Pays $9-$18/hour.

Content Cucumber

Freelance Legal Writer – Pays $15-$16/hour.

Content Cucumber

Freelance Advanced Placement Quiz Writer – Pays $25-$35/hour.

Emile Learning

Freelance News Writers – Pays $15-$20/hour.

Advantage Informatics

Freelance Gossip Writer

AllHipHop.com

Freelance Junior Copywriter

Mind & Metrics – Pays up to $25/hour.

Freelance Grant Writer – Pays $20-$25/hour.

Acting Out Collaborative

