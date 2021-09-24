Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 09/23/2021

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS??
We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Web Copy Editor – Pays $32/hour
YES! Media
Freelance Copywriter
marketing agency
Freelance Staff Writer / Weekend Editor
TheWeek.com
Freelance Staff Writer
wikiHow
Freelance Writer
Arielle Executive
Freelance Editorial Director
Food Safety Magazine
Freelance Health Content Marketing Editor
WebMD
Freelance Integrated Marketing Manager
AFAR Media
Freelance Digital Designer – Garden for Wildlife
The National Wildlife Federation
Freelance Editor-in-Chief
Skyword Inc.
Freelance Development Editor (Primary and Pre-Primary)
Springer Nature
Freelance Writers – for Summaries and Guides to Non-Fiction Books
Shortform
Freelance Freelance Copywriter and Content Creator
Mahmee
Freelance Music Production Freelance Blog Contributor
iZotope
Freelance Copywriter – for employee experience portal website
inSync Staffing
Freelance Associate Opinion Editor
Kansas City Star
Freelance Technical Writer
Steyer Content
Freelance Marketing Content Writer
Everbridge
Freelance Marketing Writer
Oni Studios
Freelance Marketing Copywriter
Affinity
Freelance Writers – for Spirituality/Self Help Blog
DelveWithin
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $14-$18/hour.
360 Quote LLC
Freelance Hong Kong Content Writer – Pays $600-$1000/week.
CopyPress
Freelance Blogger – Pays $9-$18/hour.
Content Cucumber
Freelance Legal Writer – Pays $15-$16/hour.
Content Cucumber
Freelance Advanced Placement Quiz Writer – Pays $25-$35/hour.
Emile Learning
Freelance News Writers – Pays $15-$20/hour.
Advantage Informatics
Freelance Gossip Writer
AllHipHop.com
Freelance Junior Copywriter
Mind & Metrics – Pays up to $25/hour.
Freelance Grant Writer – Pays $20-$25/hour.
Acting Out Collaborative
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form:
http://writersweekly.com/post-job
https://www.indeed.com/viewjob?jk=322209ea1755fbcc&q=remote&tk=1btshpnv619re7v4&from=web
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!
AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!
Get 10% off "Query Letters That Worked" when you use the code below at checkout!
QUERY10
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts
and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor,
which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!
HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY
Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!
Remember Your Past
Write It and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!
Angela Hoy's book will get you started!
- Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
- Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
- Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
- Also works for biographies and memoirs!
Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html
BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy
Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!
BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.