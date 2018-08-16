Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 08/16/18

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Writer – includes benefits
NerdWallet
Freelance Copyeditor/Fact Checker
Variety
Freelance Business Writer – Pays $0.03/word, $30/hour for editing
blind ad
Freelance Photo Researcher/Editor
Topix
Freelance MedTech Reporter – includes benefits
Industry Dive
Freelance Restaurants Reporter – includes benefits
Industry Dive
Freelance Content Editor
iPhone Photography School
Freelance iPhone Photography Writers
iPhone Photography School
Freelance Buyer’s Guide/Technology Writer – Pays 45K-60K/year
Marc Waring Ventures LLC
Freelance Writer – Pays $0.07-$0.10/word
Tempesta Media
Freelance News and Features Editors – Pays $20/hour
blind ad
Freelance Writers – Pays $40/hour
Daniel Gordon Consulting
Freelance Copywriter
Darren Hardy
Freelance Advice About Office Life Writer – Pays $10-$25/hour
Quill.com
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $20/hour
Beycome
Freelance Celebrity Writer
The Zoe Report
Freelance UX Writer
Esanjo
Freelance Updates Editor
Healthline.com
Freelance Content Writer
Must Amplify
Freelance Writer
HQ SEO Ltd
Freelance Writers – Pays $40/1200 word article, $60/1500 word article
Upleap
Freelance Creative Writer
CAM, Inc.
Freelance Psychic, Tarot, Astrology, and Numerology Writers
Saunders Industries
Freelance Senior Resume Writer – Pays $18-$23/hour
Executive Drafts
Freelance SEO Copywriter – Pays $8-$10/page
Justin Pinkus
Freelance Advertising Copywriters – Pays $50K/year
ScoutPuppy Local
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $20-$30/hour
Dentist Entrepreneur Organization
Freelance Digital Copywriter
InVisionApp
Freelance Technical Editor
Virginia Tech Applied Research Corporation
Freelance Technical News Writer
EETech Media and Marketing
Freelance News Writers
The Washington Newsday
Freelance Content Writer
SPI Borescopes
Freelance Technical Blog Writer – Pays $300/2500-3000 word article
Sider Inc.
Freelance Marketing Copywriter – Pays $25-$50/article
WDWC Inc.
Freelance Consumer Packaged Goods Brand Blog Copywriter – Pays $15/hour
blind ad
