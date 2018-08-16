Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 08/16/18

August 16, 2018 No Comments

Print Friendly

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Writer – includes benefits
NerdWallet

Freelance Copyeditor/Fact Checker
Variety

Freelance Business Writer – Pays $0.03/word, $30/hour for editing
blind ad

Freelance Photo Researcher/Editor
Topix

Freelance MedTech Reporter – includes benefits
Industry Dive

Freelance Restaurants Reporter – includes benefits
Industry Dive

Freelance Content Editor
iPhone Photography School

Freelance iPhone Photography Writers
iPhone Photography School

Freelance Buyer’s Guide/Technology Writer – Pays 45K-60K/year
Marc Waring Ventures LLC

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.07-$0.10/word
Tempesta Media

Freelance News and Features Editors – Pays $20/hour
blind ad

Freelance Writers – Pays $40/hour
Daniel Gordon Consulting

Freelance Copywriter
Darren Hardy

Freelance Advice About Office Life Writer – Pays $10-$25/hour
Quill.com

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $20/hour
Beycome

Freelance Celebrity Writer
The Zoe Report

Freelance UX Writer
Esanjo

Freelance Updates Editor
Healthline.com

Freelance Content Writer
Must Amplify

Freelance Writer
HQ SEO Ltd

Freelance Writers – Pays $40/1200 word article, $60/1500 word article
Upleap

Freelance Creative Writer
CAM, Inc.

Freelance Psychic, Tarot, Astrology, and Numerology Writers
Saunders Industries

Freelance Senior Resume Writer – Pays $18-$23/hour
Executive Drafts

Freelance SEO Copywriter – Pays $8-$10/page
Justin Pinkus

Freelance Advertising Copywriters – Pays $50K/year
ScoutPuppy Local

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $20-$30/hour
Dentist Entrepreneur Organization

Freelance Digital Copywriter
InVisionApp

Freelance Technical Editor
Virginia Tech Applied Research Corporation

Freelance Technical News Writer
EETech Media and Marketing

Freelance News Writers
The Washington Newsday

Freelance Content Writer
SPI Borescopes

Freelance Technical Blog Writer – Pays $300/2500-3000 word article
Sider Inc.

Freelance Marketing Copywriter – Pays $25-$50/article
WDWC Inc.

Freelance Consumer Packaged Goods Brand Blog Copywriter – Pays $15/hour
blind ad

 

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

 

 





 



Copies of real query letters that resulted in writing assignments worth $2K and much more!





 

 



HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY


Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!


Remember Your Past
Write It
and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!





Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

  • Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
  • Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
  • Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
  • Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.