Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 08/12/21

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS??

We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Entertainment Tech Reporter

dot.LA

Freelance Associate Editor or Managing Editor

Signs of the Times Magazine

Branded Content Creator – includes benefits

6AM City

Clean Energy Reporters – Pays $70K-$100K/year

Canary Media

Freelance Copywriters

Walden University

Freelance Real Estate Reporter

HousingWire

Freelance Mortgage Reporter

HousingWire

Freelance Hair & Beauty Writer

Harris Creative Ltd

Freelance Content Writers

Unicode Media

Freelance Writers – Pays $0.08/word

KetoConnect

Freelance Blog Writer

Facilius Inc.

Freelance Boats or Watersports Writer

BoatSafe

Freelance SEO Writers

Trusted Search Marketing

Freelance Content/Social Media Writer

Civilis Consulting

Freelance Social Media Content Writer

Awareness Branding & Consulting

Freelance Adult Toy Review Writer – Pays $0.05-$0.06/word

SexualAlpha

Freelance SaaS Writers

Certifaction

Freelance Home Décor Writer

REG Marketing

Freelance Content Writers

Online Media Company

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $15-$20/hour

The Written World LLC

Freelance Resume Writer

StandOut Resumes LLC

Freelance Copywriters – Pays $25/hour

MedPB

Freelance Writer

3STEPS4WARD LLC

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $12.50-$18/hour

Empire Smoke LLC

Freelance Writer

David Douglas Diamonds and Jewelry

Freelance Content Editor – Pays up to $55/hour

Real Marketing Solutions

Staff CART Writer – Pays $40K-$100K/year

Partners Interpreting

Freelance Copywriter

Study.com

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $15/hour

Film Daily

Freelance Digital News Writer – Pays $23-$28/hour

People Magazine

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!

Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html

BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!



BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.