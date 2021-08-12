Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 08/12/21

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS??
Entertainment Tech Reporter
dot.LA
Freelance Associate Editor or Managing Editor
Signs of the Times Magazine
Branded Content Creator – includes benefits
6AM City
Clean Energy Reporters – Pays $70K-$100K/year
Canary Media
Freelance Copywriters
Walden University
Freelance Real Estate Reporter
HousingWire
Freelance Mortgage Reporter
HousingWire
Freelance Hair & Beauty Writer
Harris Creative Ltd
Freelance Content Writers
Unicode Media
Freelance Writers – Pays $0.08/word
KetoConnect
Freelance Blog Writer
Facilius Inc.
Freelance Boats or Watersports Writer
BoatSafe
Freelance SEO Writers
Trusted Search Marketing
Freelance Content/Social Media Writer
Civilis Consulting
Freelance Social Media Content Writer
Awareness Branding & Consulting
Freelance Adult Toy Review Writer – Pays $0.05-$0.06/word
SexualAlpha
Freelance SaaS Writers
Certifaction
Freelance Home Décor Writer
REG Marketing
Freelance Content Writers
Online Media Company
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $15-$20/hour
The Written World LLC
Freelance Resume Writer
StandOut Resumes LLC
Freelance Copywriters – Pays $25/hour
MedPB
Freelance Writer
3STEPS4WARD LLC
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $12.50-$18/hour
Empire Smoke LLC
Freelance Writer
David Douglas Diamonds and Jewelry
Freelance Content Editor – Pays up to $55/hour
Real Marketing Solutions
Staff CART Writer – Pays $40K-$100K/year
Partners Interpreting
Freelance Copywriter
Study.com
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $15/hour
Film Daily
Freelance Digital News Writer – Pays $23-$28/hour
People Magazine
