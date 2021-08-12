Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 08/12/21

August 12, 2021 No Comments

Entertainment Tech Reporter
dot.LA

Freelance Associate Editor or Managing Editor
Signs of the Times Magazine

Branded Content Creator – includes benefits
6AM City

Clean Energy Reporters – Pays $70K-$100K/year
Canary Media

Freelance Copywriters
Walden University

Freelance Real Estate Reporter
HousingWire

Freelance Mortgage Reporter
HousingWire

Freelance Hair & Beauty Writer
Harris Creative Ltd

Freelance Content Writers
Unicode Media

Freelance Writers – Pays $0.08/word
KetoConnect

Freelance Blog Writer
Facilius Inc.

Freelance Boats or Watersports Writer
BoatSafe

Freelance SEO Writers
Trusted Search Marketing

Freelance Content/Social Media Writer
Civilis Consulting

Freelance Social Media Content Writer
Awareness Branding & Consulting

Freelance Adult Toy Review Writer – Pays $0.05-$0.06/word
SexualAlpha

Freelance SaaS Writers
Certifaction

Freelance Home Décor Writer
REG Marketing

Freelance Content Writers
Online Media Company

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $15-$20/hour
The Written World LLC

Freelance Resume Writer
StandOut Resumes LLC

Freelance Copywriters – Pays $25/hour
MedPB

Freelance Writer
3STEPS4WARD LLC

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $12.50-$18/hour
Empire Smoke LLC

Freelance Writer
David Douglas Diamonds and Jewelry

Freelance Content Editor – Pays up to $55/hour
Real Marketing Solutions

Staff CART Writer – Pays $40K-$100K/year
Partners Interpreting

Freelance Copywriter
Study.com

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $15/hour
Film Daily

Freelance Digital News Writer – Pays $23-$28/hour
People Magazine

