Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 07/01/2021

Freelance Writers

Union Built Matters

Freelance Editor

Business.com

Freelance Writer

American Essence

Freelance Writer

Macfadden Communications Group

Freelance Full-time and Part-time Copywriters – Pays $195-$315/day

sendwave

Freelance Sr. Writer & Editor

innerbody research

Freelance Line Editor

Martindale-Hubbell

Freelance Editor in Chief

Dance Teacher and Dance Business Weekly

Freelance Managing Editor

SellerCrowd Daily

Freelance Senior Copywriter

Dentsu

Freelance Movie, TV and Pop Culture Feature Writer

Static Media

Freelance Writers

Macfadden Communications Group

Freelance Copywriter – for a digital marketing team

Mighty Buildings

Freelance Full-time Content Writer

YourDictionary

Freelance Writer – Pay starts at $190/article.

Healthline Freelance Network

Seven Freelance Bilingual Content Writers – Dutch, German, Italian, Swedish, French, and the UK

Monster Worldwide

Freelance Writer – Parenting and child development

Embodied, Inc.

Freelance Proposal Writer

ICF

Freelance Content Editor

Slack

Freelance Business Editor

McClatchy

Freelance Full-time Content Marketing Specialist

Link Whisper

Freelance Content Editor – Pays $2K-$4K/month

Three Ships

Freelance Coffee Writer – Pays up to $0.05/word.

Sip Coffee

Freelance Editor – Tech, cybersecurity, VPN. Pays $2400-$4000/month

Internet Privacy Initiative BV

Freelance Sports Writer – Pays $1800-$3000/month.

Internet Privacy Initiative BV

Freelance Tech & Cybersecurity Writer – Pays $1800-$3000/month.

Internet Privacy Initiative BV

Freelance Website Copywriter

The HOTH

Freelance Home Improvement Expert Writer – Pay starts at $0.04/word.

Lead Generation Experts

Freelance Golf Writer

New Golf Deals

Freelance Writer

Coffee Brewing Pro

