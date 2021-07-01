Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 07/01/2021

July 1, 2021 No Comments

Freelance Writers
Union Built Matters

Freelance Editor
Business.com

Freelance Writer
American Essence

Freelance Writer
Macfadden Communications Group

Freelance Full-time and Part-time Copywriters – Pays $195-$315/day
sendwave

Freelance Sr. Writer & Editor
innerbody research

Freelance Line Editor
Martindale-Hubbell

Freelance Editor in Chief
Dance Teacher and Dance Business Weekly

Freelance Managing Editor
SellerCrowd Daily

Freelance Senior Copywriter
Dentsu

Freelance Movie, TV and Pop Culture Feature Writer
Static Media

Freelance Writers
Macfadden Communications Group

Freelance Copywriter – for a digital marketing team
Mighty Buildings

Freelance Full-time Content Writer
YourDictionary

Freelance Writer – Pay starts at $190/article.
Healthline Freelance Network

Seven Freelance Bilingual Content Writers – Dutch, German, Italian, Swedish, French, and the UK
Monster Worldwide

Freelance Writer – Parenting and child development
Embodied, Inc.

Freelance Proposal Writer
ICF

Freelance Content Editor
Slack

Freelance Business Editor
McClatchy

Freelance Full-time Content Marketing Specialist
Link Whisper

Freelance Content Editor – Pays $2K-$4K/month
Three Ships

Freelance Coffee Writer – Pays up to $0.05/word.
Sip Coffee

Freelance Editor – Tech, cybersecurity, VPN. Pays $2400-$4000/month
Internet Privacy Initiative BV

Freelance Sports Writer – Pays $1800-$3000/month.
Internet Privacy Initiative BV

Freelance Tech & Cybersecurity Writer – Pays $1800-$3000/month.
Internet Privacy Initiative BV

Freelance Website Copywriter
The HOTH

Freelance Home Improvement Expert Writer – Pay starts at $0.04/word.
Lead Generation Experts

Freelance Golf Writer
New Golf Deals

Freelance Writer
Coffee Brewing Pro

