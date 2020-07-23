Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 07/23/2020

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Journalist

The Emporia Gazette

Freelance Digital News Editor

New Hampshire Public Radio, Inc.

Freelance Food and Grocery Feature Writer

Mashed

Freelance Interior Decorating Photographers

The Spruce

Freelance Nature and Sustainability Photographers

Treehugger

Freelance Outdoor and Gardening Photographers

The Spruce

Freelance Farming Photographers

The Spruce

Freelance Technology Writers

Lifewire

Freelance Quality Assurance Editor – Pays $30/hour

Investopedia

Freelance Resume Writers – Pays $50-$90/resume

LAResumeService.com

Freelance Strength and Conditioning Writer – with a focus on MMA/Combat Arts

Fighting Arts Health Lab LLC

Freelance B2B Blog and Social Media Writer

Civilis Consulting

Freelance Senior Living Writer – Pays up to $0.12/word

Purecontent Limited

Freelance Copywriter

Mobiquity

Freelance Content Specialist/Writer

CodeSignal

Freelance Chinese Content Editor

Musixmatch

Freelance Blogger

Initial Design Group

Freelance Copy Editor – Pays $20-$25/hour

Diamond Diaspora Media

Freelance Memoir Book Writer and Editor – Pays $25/hour

Flow

Freelance Communications Writer

Raytheon Intelligence & Space

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $35K-$40K/year

Catsy

Freelance Content Specialist/Writer

CodeSignal

Freelance Podcast Ad Copywriter – Pays $20/hour

PodSearch, Inc.

Freelance Blogger

Initial Design Group

Freelance Content Strategy/Writer – Pays $60-$65/hour

Gimmko Technologies

Freelance Marketing Copy Editor – Pays $19-$25/hour

Park Computer Systems Inc.

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $18-$22/hour

So Klutch Solutions LLC

Freelance eSports Content Writer

Sportskeeda

Freelance Academic Editor

Accdon

