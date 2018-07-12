Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 07/12/18

July 12, 2018 No Comments

Freelance Content Writer
Stand Up Ideas

Freelance News Editor
Stand Up Ideas

Freelance Business & Investigative Reporters
On Point Investigations

Freelance Research Analyst/Writer – Pays $15-$25/hour
Wonder

Freelance Writer
iDropNews

Freelance USMLE e-Learning Writer – Pays $30-$60/hour
USMLE online education

Freelance Legal Writer
BluShark Digital LLC

Freelance Gaming Reporter
Digital Trends

Freelance Health & Sustainability Writer – Pays $50/post
Care2

Freelance Technology Writer
Lifewire.com

Freelance Copywriter
HA Media s.r.o.

Freelance Fashion Features Writer
Bustle

Freelance Shopping News Writer
Bustle

Freelance Celebrity Writer
Bustle

Freelance Content Writer
Make VG

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $85K-$100K/year
EOS Worldwide

Freelance Copywriter
Great Lakes Psychology Group

Freelance Beauty Features Writer
Bustle

Freelance Health and Fitness Writer
The Pen Is Mightier Content Creators, LLC

Freelance Data Intelligence Writer
Marsh

Freelance World of Warcraft Writer
Launch Media Network

Freelance Growth Content Contract Writer – Pays $160/blog post
Nectafy

Freelance UX Writer – includes benefits
Storyblocks

Freelance Copywriter
Great Lakes Psychology Group

Freelance Senior Writer
StartUp Health

Freelance Finance Article Writer
Enterprise Technology Group

Freelance Writer
RecPro

Freelance Resume Writer – Pays $20-$30/hour
Future Resumes

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $30-$40/hour
Robert Half Technology

Freelance Cryptocurrency/Blockchain Writer – Pays $60/article
blind ad

