Freelance Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 07/08/2022

July 8, 2022 No Comments

Freelance Staff Writer – Pays $15/hour
McNaughton Media

Freelance Social Media and Engagement Editor
Global Investigative Journalism Network

Science Writer – Pays $80K-$130K/year
Spark Climate Solutions

Freelance Listicle & Quiz Writers
CBS Interactive

Freelance Movie, TV, and Pop Culture Writer – Pays $21/hour
Static Media

Freelance Editor – Pays $23/hour
Glam

Freelance Business Writer
business.com

Freelance Writer – Pays $100/article
IAPWE

Freelance Wrestling Writer – Pays $21/hour
Wrestling Inc.

Freelance Marketing Content Writer
Awareness Business Group

Freelance Writer
Legend Cookware

Freelance Writer – Pays $45/hour
ShoutVox

Freelance Writers
We Review Tires

Freelance Financial Product Review Ghostwriter
The Ways To Wealth

Freelance Editor/Writer
TheToolSquare

Freelance Blogger
Botsford Place Terrace Apartments

Freelance Writer/Reviewer
Cloudwards

Freelance Writers – Pays $60-$75/hour
History Hippo

Freelance Writer
XPDL Digital Marketing

Freelance Homesteading, Farming, Raising Animals Blog Writers
Outdoor Happens

Freelance YouTube Video Script Writer
Freemote

Freelance Writers
JL Web Properties LLC

Freelance Writer
welderbest

Freelance Writer
Sexualalpha

Freelance Editors
Unicode Media

Freelance Resume Writer
Risesmart Inc.

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $15/hour
Discounted Wheel Warehouse

Freelance Book Editor
Reedsy

Freelance Researcher, Creative Writer
EVERNET

Freelance Technical Writers
Codeless, Interactive LLC

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

 

 

