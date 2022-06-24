Freelance Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 06/24/2022

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Digital Editor – Pays $48K-$68K/year

UU World Magazine

Freelance Financial Writer/Journalist

DealFlow Financial Products, Inc.

Freelance B2B Content Writer

B2B Reviews

Freelance Editor – Pays $23/hour

SlashGear

Freelance Finance Editor

Future

Freelance Content Writer

Pulsing Media Corp

Freelance Technology Writers – Pays $0.06/word

The History of Computers

Freelance Writer – Pays $45/hour

ShoutVox

Freelance Android & iPhone Lead Writer – Pays $20/hour

Box20

Freelance Basketball Coaching Blog Writer – Pays $0.08/word

Basketball For Coaches

Freelance Content Writer

ScaleUpSales

Freelance Writer

Web Smart

Freelance Content Manager & Editor

The Links Guy

Freelance Garden and Horticulture Writers

Gardening Chores

Freelance Editor

State of Digital Publishing

Freelance Self-Development Writer

Goldie Agency PTE LTD

Freelance Shopping Writer

Employment Opportunities at BuzzFeed, Inc.

Freelance Proofreader

ICF

Freelance Ghost Book Writer – Pays $10-$35/hour

PredictAny, LLC

Freelance Resume Writer

Bonnie Career Services, Inc.

Freelance Review Writer – Pays $10-$30/hour

Blue Water Media ApS

Freelance Copy Editor

Lowe’s

Copy Editor/Proofreader – Pays $47K-$52K/year

TN Marketing

Freelance Technical Writer

Amazon.com Services LLC

Freelance Copywriter/Editor

Haskn

Freelance Writer

Jeff Bertram

