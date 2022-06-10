Freelance Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 06/10/2022

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Health Tech Writer

Fierce Healthcare

Freelance Editor

Patch Media

Freelance Food and Grocery News Writer

Mashed

Freelance Writer – Pays $15/hour

Static Media

Freelance Writer

CBS Interactive

Freelance Editor

Tax Foundation

Freelance Technical Writer

Pacston Technology Group

Freelance SEO Content Writer

Content Dog

Freelance Tech News Writer

Authority Media

Freelance Blogger

Exponential Blogging LLC

Freelance Writer – Pays $45/hour

ShoutVox

Freelance Content Writers

iWriter: Content Writing Service

Freelance Content Editor – Pays $15/hour

Cain Brands

Freelance Anime/Gaming Writers

WebGeekStuff

Freelance AI Programming, IT Asset Management, Digital Marketing and CRM/Marketing Automation Writers

Brew Interactive

Freelance Writer

No-H2O

Freelance Writer

How to Houseplant

Freelance Writer

Compose.ly

Freelance Digital News Writer – Pays $30-$35/hour

People Magazine

Freelance Proofreader and Copy-Editor – Pays $10-$30/hour

blind ad

Freelance Content Writers – Pays $8-$24/hour

Actionable

Technical Writer

Pinkerton

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $20/hour

Addiction Recovery

Freelance Writer/Editor

Economic Security Project

Freelance Health and Wellness Website Blogger

Ground-Based Nutrition

Freelance Editor

The Real Deal

Freelance Entertainment Writer: Movie/TV News

Comic Book Resources

Freelance Cybersecurity Writer – Pays $20/hour

MacPaw Inc.

Freelance Entertainment & Lifestyle Writer – Pays $25-$75/hour

HOLA!

Freelance Content Writer Blogger

blind ad

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!

Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

https://booklocker.com/books/4764.html