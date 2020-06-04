Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 06/04/2020

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Managing Editor – Pays $40K-$50K/year
Native News Online
Senior Writer – Pays $65K-$75K/year
American Oversight
Freelance Technical Editor/Copy Editor
Intel 471
Freelance Celeb Gossip News Writer
Nicki Swift
Freelance Health and Wellness Writer/Editor
ETNT Health
Freelance Content Manager/Director
LadyBoss
Freelance Social Media Writer/Manager
StudentBody
Freelance Writer – Pays $500/column
Transformania LLC
Freelance Writer/Columnist
RT.com
Freelance Marketing & SaaS Writers
Codeless
Freelance Email Copywrtiter – Pays $1,500-$2,700/month
The Attractive Man LLC
Freelance YouTube Blog Writers
Matt Par
Freelance Digital Marketing Writers
Cloud Income
Freelance Content Writer
Whiz Kid Digital
Freelance Writer
FAMELIX LTD
Senior UX Writer
Khan Academy
Freelance Contributing Writer
The Hustle
Freelance Business Winning Editor
BAE Systems Intelligence and Security
Freelance Writer
Justworks
Freelance Web Content Editor – Pays $20-$25/hour
Rocketplace
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $15-$25/hour
Harnessing Strengths, LLC
Freelance Writer – Pays $12/hour
Business Marketing Engine
Freelance Health Education Content Writer – Pays $9-$34/hour
Professional RN Services, LLC
Freelance Creative QA, Copy Editor – Pays $15/hour
Frequence
Freelance Creative Copywriter for Mobile App Marketing – Pays $20-$30/hour
MixerBox Inc.
Freelance Content Editor
Automation.com
Freelance E-Commerce Copywriter – Pays $30K-$60K/year
Maybach Media
Marketing Copywriter – Pays $35K-$50K/year
4iiz
Freelance Legal Content Writer – Pays $20-$35/hour
Curran Antonelli, LLP
Freelance Marketing Copywriter
Magnet Media, Inc.
Freelance Bilingual News Reporter/Writer
WAAY-TV
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form:
SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!
AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments
Peek over the shoulders of highly successful freelance writers to see how they earn thousands per article! The query letter is the key!
In these pages, you'll find real query letters that landed real assignments for national magazines, websites, and corporations.
Also includes:
- Abbi Perrets' form letter that brings in $30,000-$45,000 annually
- Sample phone query from Christine Greeley
- The Six Golden Rules of Queries and Submissions...and How I Broke Them! by Bob Freiday
- Your Rights As a "Freelancer"
- and ANGELA HOY'S SECRET for finding ongoing freelance work from companies that have a stable of freelancers, yet never run ads for them!
Make Sure Your Marketing is Targeted at the Right Audience
It's A Dirty Job...Writing Porn For Fun And Profit! Includes Paying Markets!
Fact is, writing porn is fun! It's also one of the easier markets to crack and make money at while you're still honing your skills. "It's A Dirty Job..." is one of the only resources that can teach you everything you need to know to create your stories and target your markets.
Read more here:
It's a Dirty Job
So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter - How To Make Money Writing Without a Byline
Many freelance writers find it difficult to break into the publishing world. What they don't know, however, is that there's a faster and easier way to see their words in print. It's called ghostwriting, and it's an extremely lucrative, fun, and challenging career.
But how do you get started as a ghostwriter? How do you find new clients who will pay you to write their material? How do you charge? And what kind of contracts do you need to succeed? All these questions and more are answered in So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter...How to Make Money Writing Without a Byline.
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/49.html
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts
and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor,
which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!
HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY
Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!
Remember Your Past
Write It and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!
Angela Hoy's book will get you started!
- Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
- Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
- Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
- Also works for biographies and memoirs!
Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html