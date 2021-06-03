Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 06/03/21

June 3, 2021 No Comments

Print Friendly

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS??

We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Science Writer & Communications Specialist
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Freelance Associate Editor
Project Syndicate

Freelance Journalist/Staff Writer
American Faith

Freelance Writers – Pays $18-$25/hour
Shortform

Managing Editor – Pays $65K-$70K/year
Alt-Meat Magazine/Alt-Meat.net/Meatingplace

Freelance Local Reporter/Editor, New York
Patch Media

Freelance Ecommerce Writer
Penske Media Corporation

Freelance Celebrity Entertainment Feature Writer
Tymedia

Freelance Writer
Flourish Marketing

Freelance Sports Nutrition Blog Editor
ATH

Freelance Strength, Conditioning, and Fitness Writers
ATH

Freelance Nutrition Writer – RDs only
ATH

Freelance Product Writer
Demostack

Freelance Generalist Author
Demostack

Freelance Sales Enablement Author
Demostack

Freelance Weight Loss/Supplement Writer – Pays $75-$100/article
Pineapple Products

Freelance Job Description Writers – Pays $0.10-$0.30/word
Stronger Teams

Freelance Writer
OutdoorCrunch

Freelance Content Copywriter and Blogger
FATJOE

Freelance Finance Writers
DebtHammer

Freelance SEO Content Writer/Editor
Content Dog

Freelance Romance Authors
SWAG MASHA

Freelance NFL History Writers
JL Web Properties LLC

Freelance Copywriting & Digital Marketing Content Writer
Nebel Marketing Agency

Freelance Marketing Copywriter
Marketing Copywriter

Freelance Content Writer
Webstaurant Store, Inc.

Freelance Trending News Writer
BuzzFeed

Freelance Web Content Editor
Incsub

Freelance Content Writer
Articulate

Freelance B2B/Tech Content Writer & Marketer
Smemark

Freelance Blog Writer – Pays $10-$16/hour
Content Cucumber

Freelance Blog Content Writer
Spacefinish

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $20-$30/hour
Express Writers

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form:

http://writersweekly.com/post-job

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

 

 

 





 





 





Get 10% off "Query Letters That Worked" when you use the code below at checkout!


QUERY10




 

Fall 2020 24 Hour Short Story Contest


 



90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.

We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!

Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!

Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

 



HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY


Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!


Remember Your Past
Write It and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!



Angela Hoy's book will get you started!



  • Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
  • Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
  • Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
  • Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html

 



BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!

BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.