Freelance Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 06/02/2022

June 2, 2022 No Comments

Freelance Editor
Cardinal & Pine

Freelance Gadgets, Tech, and Automotive News Writer – Pays $21/hour
SlashGear

Freelance Home Design and Lifestyle News Writer – Pays $21/hour
House Digest

Freelance Women’s Lifestyle News Writer
The List

Freelance Writer – Pays $40K-$60K/year
IAPWE

Freelance Lifestyle Writer
Peacoat Media LLC

Freelance Writers
We Write Blog Posts

Freelance Writer – Pays $12/hour
Blue Thistle Content

Freelance Content Writers – Pays $8-$24/hour
ACTIONABLE

Freelance Business/Finance Writer – Pays $50-$70/hour
Noir Tower

Freelance NASCAR Writer – Pays $20/hour
EndGame360

Freelance Staff Writer – Pays $40/hour
Black Enterprise

Freelance Digital News Writer – Pays $30-$35/hour
People Magazine

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $25-$30/hour
Creative AdBundance

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $30-$40/hour
Jennifer Fisher Jewelry

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $20/hour
Swell Media Solutions

Freelance Writers
Longitude Research

Freelance News Writer
Quillt

Freelance Advertisement Copywriter
The Take

Freelance Content Editor with Nursing/Healthcare Background
blind ad

Freelance Content Writer
blind ad

Freelance Resume and Cover Letter Writer – Pays $50
blind ad

Freelance Content Writer
blind ad

Freelance Operations Manual Writer
Smart Fit Method

Freelance Technical Writer
Mon Chateau

Freelance SEO Content Writer – Pays $15-$30/hour
blind ad

Freelance Content Writer
blind ad

Freelance Editorial Assistant
blind ad

Freelance Podcast Editor
blind ad

Freelance Proofreader – Pays $15-$35/hour
blind ad

