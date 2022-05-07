Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 05/07/2022

May 7, 2022 No Comments

Print Friendly

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Writer & Editor – Pays $50K-$70K/year
The Renew Democracy Initiative

Freelance Magazine Editor
HOTELS Magazine

Freelance Writer
Truthout

Freelance Writer
EndGame360

Freelance Food and Grocery News Writer – Pays $21/hour
Mashed

Freelance Writers – Pays $12/hour
Blue Thistle Content

Freelance Finance Writers
Codeless

Freelance Content Creators – Pays $0.06-$0.12/word
Airgram

Freelance Writer
IAPWE

Freelance Writer
Watch Fanatic

Freelance Traditional Art Content Writer
Art Ignition

Freelance Content Writers
The Links Guy

Freelance Writers
Fractal Digital Pte. Ltd.

Freelance Technical/Legal Writers
Pacston Technology Group

Freelance Writers
Swanky Den

Freelance Writers
We Write Blog Posts

Freelance Infographic Writer
The HOTH

Freelance Digital Content Writers – Pays $75-$250/article
Unicode Media

Freelance Writer
Info Publishing Impact LLC

Freelance Real Estate Blogger
Rental Property Calculator

Freelance Copy Editor – Pays $16-$20/hour
Panda Copy

Freelance Website Copywriter – Pays $40-$60/hour
Innovation In Software

Freelance Book Editor
Reedsy

Freelance Writer – Pays $55K-$75K/year
Wallethub

Freelance Content Writer
TheLightBulb Limited

Freelance Entertainment Writer
Comic Book Resources (CBR)

Freelance Cannabis Industry Copy Editor – Pays $20-$30/hour
Respect My Region

Freelance Food Writers
Info Publishing Impact LLC

Freelance Proofreader
ERGO

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

 

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

 





 

 





 

 





Get 10% off "Query Letters That Worked" when you use the code below at checkout!


QUERY10




 

 

Fall 2020 24 Hour Short Story Contest


 

 



90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.

We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!

Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!

Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

 

 



HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY


Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!


Remember Your Past
Write It and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!



Angela Hoy's book will get you started!



  • Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
  • Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
  • Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
  • Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html

 

 





 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.