Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 05/07/2022

Freelance Writer & Editor – Pays $50K-$70K/year

The Renew Democracy Initiative

Freelance Magazine Editor

HOTELS Magazine

Freelance Writer

Truthout

Freelance Writer

EndGame360

Freelance Food and Grocery News Writer – Pays $21/hour

Mashed

Freelance Writers – Pays $12/hour

Blue Thistle Content

Freelance Finance Writers

Codeless

Freelance Content Creators – Pays $0.06-$0.12/word

Airgram

Freelance Writer

IAPWE

Freelance Writer

Watch Fanatic

Freelance Traditional Art Content Writer

Art Ignition

Freelance Content Writers

The Links Guy

Freelance Writers

Fractal Digital Pte. Ltd.

Freelance Technical/Legal Writers

Pacston Technology Group

Freelance Writers

Swanky Den

Freelance Writers

We Write Blog Posts

Freelance Infographic Writer

The HOTH

Freelance Digital Content Writers – Pays $75-$250/article

Unicode Media

Freelance Writer

Info Publishing Impact LLC

Freelance Real Estate Blogger

Rental Property Calculator

Freelance Copy Editor – Pays $16-$20/hour

Panda Copy

Freelance Website Copywriter – Pays $40-$60/hour

Innovation In Software

Freelance Book Editor

Reedsy

Freelance Writer – Pays $55K-$75K/year

Wallethub

Freelance Content Writer

TheLightBulb Limited

Freelance Entertainment Writer

Comic Book Resources (CBR)

Freelance Cannabis Industry Copy Editor – Pays $20-$30/hour

Respect My Region

Freelance Food Writers

Info Publishing Impact LLC

Freelance Proofreader

ERGO

