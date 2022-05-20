Freelance Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 05/20/2022

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.30/word

Darknet Diaries

Freelance Contract Editor – Pays $25/hour

Borderless Magazine

Freelance Finance Editor

Codeless

Freelance Writers

SteadyContent.com

Freelance Content Writer

Bardeen.ai

Freelance Writers

We Review Tires

Freelance Writers

BabySchooling

Freelancew Business and Finance Writer

CreditDonkey

Freelance Blog Writers

Alibaba.com

Freelance NFL Content Writer

Sportskeeda

Freelance Writer/Editor

Truth For Life

Freelance Copy Editor

Fox Corporation

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $20-$30/hour

Bare Necessities

Freelance Weekend Social Editor

Employment Opportunities at BuzzFeed, Inc.

Freelance Technical Editor and Writer

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.

Freelance Copywriter

The PCA Group

Freelance SEO Blog Content Writer

LifeCycle Digital Marketing

Freelancew Communications Writer – Pays $40-$44/hour

CO

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $40-$50/hour

NextGen Information Services

Technical Writer – Pays $75K-$95K/year

Cognizance Technologies

Freelance Finance Editor

Codeless, Interactive LLC

Content Writer & Systems Manager – Pays $70K-$80K/year

EdReports

Freelancew B2B SaaS Copywriter – Pays $50K-$70K/year

Bolt On Technology

Freelance Home Design and Lifestyle News Writer – Pays $21/hour

House Digest

Freelance Food and Grocery News Writer – Pays $21/hour

Mashed

Freelance Content Writer

Red Rock Secured

Freelance Writer/Copywriter

Authentic Form & Function

Freelancew Proofreader – Pays $14/hour

The Krazy Coupon Lady

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!

Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

https://booklocker.com/books/4764.html