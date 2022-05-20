Freelance Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 05/20/2022

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Writer – Pays $0.30/word
Darknet Diaries
Freelance Contract Editor – Pays $25/hour
Borderless Magazine
Freelance Finance Editor
Codeless
Freelance Writers
SteadyContent.com
Freelance Content Writer
Bardeen.ai
Freelance Writers
We Review Tires
Freelance Writers
BabySchooling
Freelancew Business and Finance Writer
CreditDonkey
Freelance Blog Writers
Alibaba.com
Freelance NFL Content Writer
Sportskeeda
Freelance Writer/Editor
Truth For Life
Freelance Copy Editor
Fox Corporation
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $20-$30/hour
Bare Necessities
Freelance Weekend Social Editor
Employment Opportunities at BuzzFeed, Inc.
Freelance Technical Editor and Writer
Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.
Freelance Copywriter
The PCA Group
Freelance SEO Blog Content Writer
LifeCycle Digital Marketing
Freelancew Communications Writer – Pays $40-$44/hour
CO
Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $40-$50/hour
NextGen Information Services
Technical Writer – Pays $75K-$95K/year
Cognizance Technologies
Freelance Finance Editor
Codeless, Interactive LLC
Content Writer & Systems Manager – Pays $70K-$80K/year
EdReports
Freelancew B2B SaaS Copywriter – Pays $50K-$70K/year
Bolt On Technology
Freelance Home Design and Lifestyle News Writer – Pays $21/hour
House Digest
Freelance Food and Grocery News Writer – Pays $21/hour
Mashed
Freelance Content Writer
Red Rock Secured
Freelance Writer/Copywriter
Authentic Form & Function
Freelancew Proofreader – Pays $14/hour
The Krazy Coupon Lady
