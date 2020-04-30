Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 04/30/2020

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Whystle
Brainscape
Common Dreams
WeedWeek
Freelance Video Game Feature/News Writer
SVG
Freelance US Investigations Editor
openDemocracy Limited
Conservative Writer – Pays $50K-$60K/year
blind ad
blind ad
Freelance DIY Content Writer and Facebook Marketer – Pays $12-$14/hour
DIY Joy
Freelance Technology Blog Editor
JoeTechReviews
Freelance Skateboarding/Surfing Ghostwriter
Shred Guide
DoggieDesigner
Freelance Home Decor, DIY, and Interior Design Writer – Pays $0.05/word
Swanky Den
One Firefly
Freelance Home Writer – Pays $100-$250/article
BobVila.com
Black Rifle Coffee Company
Freelance External Evaluation Synthesis Writer
Last Mile Health
Freelance Creative Copywriter – Pays $20-$40/hour
Ltd Wono
Freelance Beauty Writer – Pays $7.25-$13/hour
Un-ruly.com
Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $13-$15/hour
360 Quote LLC
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $13-$20/hour
LawLytics
Freelance English Senior Content Writer/Editor
Captain Words
Digital Copywriter – Pays $7,500/month
ACRONYM
Freelance Pharma Technical Writers
Moxieit Cloud
blind ad
Freelance Writer – Pays $18/hour
blind ad
blind ad
