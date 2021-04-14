Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 04/15/2021

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Full-time Senior Content Marketing Writer (B2B)
Designalytics
Freelance Direct Response Copywriter
Fracture
Freelance Content Writer and Strategist – Software Product Development for Connected Medical Devices
Orthogonal
GlobeSt.com
Study.com
Static Media
business media company
CBR
Freelance Editors – Tech Content
Screen Rant
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $20-$35/hour
SureSwift Capital
Freelance TV/Movie List Writer
CBR
Freelance Features Editor – Reality TV/Celebrity Content
Screen Rant
Calm Kids
Better
Freelance Beauty Shopping/News Writer
TZR
Freelance Content Writer – Pays from $25/hour
True North FL Inc
Gazette 2.0
Freelance Romance Comic Writer
Crazy Maple Studio, Inc.
Freelance Building Trades Writer
Tempesta Media, LLC
Freelance Content & Social Marketer
UserGems
Freelance Temporary Senior Articles Editor
Christie’s
Freelance Content Marketing Manager
Camera IQ
Freelance Academic/Science Journalist/Writer
Worldwide Universities Network
Bradza
Freelance Clinical Medical Writer
BD
Freelance Part-time Senior Editor
Forbes Shopping
moveBuddha
“top marketing blog”
Quizify AB
Freelance French Translation Editors
Coffeeness
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form:
http://writersweekly.com/post-job
SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!
AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Get 10% off "Query Letters That Worked" when you use the code below at checkout!
QUERY10
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts
and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor,
which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!
HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY
Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!
Remember Your Past
Write It and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!
Angela Hoy's book will get you started!
- Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
- Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
- Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
- Also works for biographies and memoirs!
Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html