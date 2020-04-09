Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 04/09/2020

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Editor

Anxiety Alliance

Freelance Breaking News Reporter/Editor – Connecticut & Western Massachusetts

Cantata Media, LLC

Freelance Breaking News Reporter/Editor – Philadelphia

Cantata Media, LLC

Freelance Writers & Editors

CNET Content Solutions

Freelance Writers & Journalists

blind ad

Freelance Blockchain/Cryptocurrency/Fintech Feature Writer

Cointelegraph

Freelance Researcher/Writer

blind ad

Freelance Nursing Academic Writers

blind ad

Freelance Academic Writers

blind ad

Freelance Editor – Pays $500-$1000/week

Conservative Institute, LLC

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.06/word

Essie Button

Freelance Writer

KC Online Media

Freelance Pest Control Writers – Pays $225/week

Pest Strategies

Freelance IT Writer

MSP360

Freelance Fashion Contributor – Pays $0.04/word

SUPESU

Freelance Copywriter

Cella

Freelance Contract Business Writer – Pays $350/article

Grow and Convert

Freelance Technical Writer

Cella

Freelance Military, Law Enforcement, Public Safety or Firearms Writers

Cat5 Commerce

Freelance Big Data/Technical Copywriter

SmartBug Media

Freelance Travel Writer

TripAdvisor Experiences

Freelance Web Content Writer – Pays $12-$17/hour

Confidential

Freelance Blogger – Pays $15-$25/hour

Executive Powertools

Freelance Technical Writer

Canon Business Process Services

Freelance Mechanical Writer – Pays $18-$22/hour

Almon Inc.

Freelance SEO Content Writer/Copywriter – Pays $15-$25/hour

Keystone Law Group, P.C.

Freelance Writer and Researcher – Pays $771-$942/week

Newco

Freelance Web Content Writer – includes benefits, must live in Pensacola, FL

Footbridge Media

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $10-$12/hour

H&O International Inc.

Freelance Transcriptionist

Home Row, Inc.

