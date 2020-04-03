Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 04/03/2020

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Blogger – in New York City area

blind ad

Freelance SAT/ACT Math & Science Experts (Teachers) – to write test/lessons

prepscholar.com

Freelance Writers – who used to be waiters/waitresses

Remedy Review

Freelance Research Writers

Wonder

Freelance Sales and Marketing Writer

digital marketing firm

Freelance Investigative Journalists – Pays $100

hiago.com

Freelance Content Strategist / Writer

Clerky

Freelance Copy Editor – Spanish fluency

Axios

Freelance Ghostwriter/Blogger – for cosmetic brand

blind ad

Freelance News Writer

CinemaBlend

Freelance Software Reviewers

Cloudwards.net

Freelance Remote Writer for Email Newsletters

Inside.com

Freelance Content Writers

This Is Why I’m Broke

Freelance Content Marketing Writer – privacy-focused

abine

Freelance Copywriter & Editor

WebFX

Freelance Hardware Technical Writer

industrial equipment supplier

Freelance Online Writing Tutor – Pays $12-$14/hour.

NetTutor

Freelance Website Content Writer – Pays $30-$35/hour

SphereAccess

Freelance Website Content Writer – Pays $15-$20/hour

Wed Your Ways

Freelance Content Writer – near Las Vegas preferred

Players Publishing Limited

Freelance Spanish Content Writer With Legal Background

ANUSEO

Freelancer, Legal Research/Writer – Pays $25/hour

Massachusetts Continuing Legal Education

Freelance Addiction & Mental Health Content Writer

Addiction & Mental Health

Freelance Writers – Pays $31,500-$45,000/year.

Loop Magazine

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $25-$32/hour.

Open Systems, Inc.

Freelance Technical Writer

STAR Italy

Freelance Copywriter – B2B Technology

MarketReach, Inc.

Freelance Writer

Ez Texting

Freelance Content Writer

Lonia Shoes

