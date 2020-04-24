Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 04/24/2020

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Writer
Waconsult
Freelance Writer/Blogger
Harrison Baron
Freelance Fantasy Sports Product Review Writers
BigFatPurse Pte Ltd
Freelance Academic Trends Content Writer/Blogger
HIPR Consultancy and Corporate Services, Inc.
Freelance Immigration Services Content Writer
HIPR Consultancy and Corporate Services, Inc.
Freelance Writer/Blogger
HIPR Consultancy and Corporate Services, Inc.
Freelance Content Writer
We Love Puppies
Freelance Men’s Health Ghostwriting Blogger – Pays $75/article
Smart Men’s Health
Freelance B2B & Outbound Sales Writers
Fortis Agency
Freelance Consumer Tech Content Update Editor – Pays $25/hour
Lifewire
Freelance Editors
Elevate
Freelance Gaming Guides Writer
Digital Trends
Freelance Mobile Guides Writer
Digital Trends
Freelance Entertainment Writer
Digital Trends
Freelance Computing Guides Writer
Digital Trends
Freelance Contract Policy Writer – Pays $50-$75/hour
PeopleCaddie
Freelance Corporate Travel Copywriter
SmartBug Media
Freelance Technical Writer
Steel Point Solutions, LLC
Freelance Celeb Gossip News Writer
Nicki Swift
Freelance Writers
IBTimes
Freelance Entertainment, Science, and History Feature/News Writer
Grunge
Freelance Movie, TV, and Comics News Writer
Looper
Freelance Audience Engagement Editor
City Limits
Freelance Illustrators & Animators
Uncubed
Freelance Neuroscience Blogger
Alzheimer’s Germ Quest, Inc.
Freelance Development Editor – Chinese
Vista Higher Learning
Freelance Technical Document Writer – includes benefits
OpTech LLC
Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $13-$15/hour
360 Quote LLC
Freelance Business Analyst/Techincal Writer – Pays $40-$50/hour
HealthCare
Freelance Content Writer
Cannabis Media Company
Freelance Conversion Copywriter
Honey Bar Media, Inc.
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $1,000-$1,200/month
TalentMath
Freelance Regulatory Editor/Writer
Amy Cell Talent
Freelance Commercial & Industrial Supplies Technical Writer/Editor – Pays $15-$50/hour
National Tank Outlet
Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $26-$33/hour
Techworld Language Solutions
