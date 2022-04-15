Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 04/15/2022

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Editor – Pays $40K-$55K/year

Patch Media

Freelance Copy Editor – Pays $16-$22/hour

The Bulletin

Freelance Writers

Dimers.com

Freelance Editor

Miami-South Florida on the Cheap

Freelance Writer

IAPWE

Freelance Data/Dashboards/Productivity Focused Blog Writer

Actiondesk

Freelance Health Writer

blind ad

Freelance Website Content Writer

Miller Weisbrod

Freelance Writers

We Write Blog Posts LLC

Freelance Software Writer/Reviewer – Pays $0.06/word

Cloudwards

Freelance Dog Nutrition Writer

Dog Food Heaven

Freelance SaaS Content Writers

Codeless

Freelance Editor

aThemes

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.07/word

Networks Hardware

Freelance Technical Writer

QAWolf

Freelance Content Writer

BiteWorks

Freelance Writer

WebBabyShower

Freelance Writer

Info Publishing Impact LLC

Freelance Writer

CraftsPal

Freelance Technical Writer

Brandwatch

Freelance Legal/Technical Writer – Pays $38K-$60K/year

Talentopia Global

Freelance Book Editor

Reedsy

Freelance Legal Writer

Eagan Immigration PLLC

Freelance Copywriter

TELUS International

Freelance Dating App Chat Fiction Writer

Zoomob Limited

Freelance Copy Editor

Insider Intelligence

Freelance Comedy Sitcom News Writer

Comic Book Resources (CBR)

Freelance Entertainment Staff Writer

Minute Media

Freelance Writer

Mansueto Ventures Llc

Freelance Copy Editor – Pays $30K-$45K/year

CADLearning by 4D Technologies

