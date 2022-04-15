Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 04/15/2022

April 15, 2022 No Comments

Freelance Editor – Pays $40K-$55K/year
Patch Media

Freelance Copy Editor – Pays $16-$22/hour
The Bulletin

Freelance Writers
Dimers.com

Freelance Editor
Miami-South Florida on the Cheap

Freelance Writer
IAPWE

Freelance Data/Dashboards/Productivity Focused Blog Writer
Actiondesk

Freelance Health Writer
blind ad

Freelance Website Content Writer
Miller Weisbrod

Freelance Writers
We Write Blog Posts LLC

Freelance Software Writer/Reviewer – Pays $0.06/word
Cloudwards

Freelance Dog Nutrition Writer
Dog Food Heaven

Freelance SaaS Content Writers
Codeless

Freelance Editor
aThemes

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.07/word
Networks Hardware

Freelance Technical Writer
QAWolf

Freelance Content Writer
BiteWorks

Freelance Writer
WebBabyShower

Freelance Writer
Info Publishing Impact LLC

Freelance Writer
CraftsPal

Freelance Technical Writer
Brandwatch

Freelance Legal/Technical Writer – Pays $38K-$60K/year
Talentopia Global

Freelance Book Editor
Reedsy

Freelance Legal Writer
Eagan Immigration PLLC

Freelance Copywriter
TELUS International

Freelance Dating App Chat Fiction Writer
Zoomob Limited

Freelance Copy Editor
Insider Intelligence

Freelance Comedy Sitcom News Writer
Comic Book Resources (CBR)

Freelance Entertainment Staff Writer
Minute Media

Freelance Writer
Mansueto Ventures Llc

Freelance Copy Editor – Pays $30K-$45K/year
CADLearning by 4D Technologies

 

