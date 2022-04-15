Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 04/15/2022

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Editor – Pays $40K-$55K/year
Patch Media
Freelance Copy Editor – Pays $16-$22/hour
The Bulletin
Freelance Writers
Dimers.com
Freelance Editor
Miami-South Florida on the Cheap
Freelance Writer
IAPWE
Freelance Data/Dashboards/Productivity Focused Blog Writer
Actiondesk
Freelance Health Writer
blind ad
Freelance Website Content Writer
Miller Weisbrod
Freelance Writers
We Write Blog Posts LLC
Freelance Software Writer/Reviewer – Pays $0.06/word
Cloudwards
Freelance Dog Nutrition Writer
Dog Food Heaven
Freelance SaaS Content Writers
Codeless
Freelance Editor
aThemes
Freelance Writer – Pays $0.07/word
Networks Hardware
Freelance Technical Writer
QAWolf
Freelance Content Writer
BiteWorks
Freelance Writer
WebBabyShower
Freelance Writer
Info Publishing Impact LLC
Freelance Writer
CraftsPal
Freelance Technical Writer
Brandwatch
Freelance Legal/Technical Writer – Pays $38K-$60K/year
Talentopia Global
Freelance Book Editor
Reedsy
Freelance Legal Writer
Eagan Immigration PLLC
Freelance Copywriter
TELUS International
Freelance Dating App Chat Fiction Writer
Zoomob Limited
Freelance Copy Editor
Insider Intelligence
Freelance Comedy Sitcom News Writer
Comic Book Resources (CBR)
Freelance Entertainment Staff Writer
Minute Media
Freelance Writer
Mansueto Ventures Llc
Freelance Copy Editor – Pays $30K-$45K/year
CADLearning by 4D Technologies
