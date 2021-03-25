Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 03/25/2021

March 25, 2021 No Comments

Print Friendly

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Healthcare Business Reporter
Aging Media

Freelance Writers
BUZ Communications

Freelance Environment & Climate Change Reporter – Pays $64K/year
CapRadio

Freelance Ecommerce Reporter
Advance Local

Freelance Local Reporter/Editor
Patch Media

Freelance Writer
The Appeal

Freelance Commentary Editor
The Appeal

Freelance Social Media Editor
The Appeal

Freelance Editor
The Point

Freelance Movie and TV News Writer – Pays $20/hour
Looper

Freelance American Horror Story & Horror TV Writer – Pays $20/hour
Looper

Freelance The Office & TV Writer – Pays $20/hour
Looper

Freelance Writer
Aha!

Freelance Technical Writer
The Seltzer Firm, PLLC

Freelance Editor
The Poynter Institute

Freelance Technical Writer
The Seltzer Firm, PLLC

Freelance Staff Writer
Filter Mag

Freelance Video Game News Writer – Pays $20/hour
Static Media

Freelance Community Reporter – Fresno, CA area
WET

Freelance Community Reporter – Dearborn, MI area
WETA

Freelance Community Reporter – Sioux Falls, SD area
WETA

Freelance Ghostwriter
Woof & Beyond

Freelance Garden and Horticulture Writers
Gardening Chores

Freelance Technology and Legal Writer – Pays $300-$350/project
Talentopia Inc.

Freelance Writer
Best Outdoor Adventure

Freelance Writers
WeRizikaMedia

Freelance Consumer/Service Writers
Codeless

Freelance Tech & Cybersecurity Writer
Internet Privacy Initiative BV

Freelance Content Writer
GetPhound

Freelance Copywriter
EG ENTERTAINMENT

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form.

 

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.





 





 





Get 10% off "Query Letters That Worked" when you use the code below at checkout!


QUERY10




 

Fall 2020 24 Hour Short Story Contest


 



90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.

We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!

Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!

Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

 



HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY


Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!


Remember Your Past
Write It and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!



Angela Hoy's book will get you started!



  • Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
  • Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
  • Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
  • Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html

 



BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!

BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.