Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 03/25/2021

Freelance Healthcare Business Reporter

Aging Media

Freelance Writers

BUZ Communications

Freelance Environment & Climate Change Reporter – Pays $64K/year

CapRadio

Freelance Ecommerce Reporter

Advance Local

Freelance Local Reporter/Editor

Patch Media

Freelance Writer

The Appeal

Freelance Commentary Editor

The Appeal

Freelance Social Media Editor

The Appeal

Freelance Editor

The Point

Freelance Movie and TV News Writer – Pays $20/hour

Looper

Freelance American Horror Story & Horror TV Writer – Pays $20/hour

Looper

Freelance The Office & TV Writer – Pays $20/hour

Looper

Freelance Writer

Aha!

Freelance Technical Writer

The Seltzer Firm, PLLC

Freelance Editor

The Poynter Institute

Freelance Technical Writer

The Seltzer Firm, PLLC

Freelance Staff Writer

Filter Mag

Freelance Video Game News Writer – Pays $20/hour

Static Media

Freelance Community Reporter – Fresno, CA area

WET

Freelance Community Reporter – Dearborn, MI area

WETA

Freelance Community Reporter – Sioux Falls, SD area

WETA

Freelance Ghostwriter

Woof & Beyond

Freelance Garden and Horticulture Writers

Gardening Chores

Freelance Technology and Legal Writer – Pays $300-$350/project

Talentopia Inc.

Freelance Writer

Best Outdoor Adventure

Freelance Writers

WeRizikaMedia

Freelance Consumer/Service Writers

Codeless

Freelance Tech & Cybersecurity Writer

Internet Privacy Initiative BV

Freelance Content Writer

GetPhound

Freelance Copywriter

EG ENTERTAINMENT

