Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 03/18/2021

March 18, 2021 No Comments

Freelance Sports Editor
Arizona Daily Sun/Lee Enterprises

Freelance Illini Reporter
Lee Enterprises Inc.

Freelance Associate Editor – Pays $50K-$55K/year
The Imprint/Fostering Media Connections

Freelance Staff Writer – Pays $37K/year
Portland Mercury

Freelance Writer and Video Personality
Forward Slash Media

Freelance Writers
AmpiFire

Freelance Writers – Pays $50/article
Augmented Supply

Freelance Consumer/Service Writers
Codeless

Freelance Writers – Pays $0.03-$0.12/word
Three Ships

Freelance Editor
3Ex

Freelance Sports Blog Writer
Blatant Sports

Freelance Gear Writers
Digital Photography School

Freelance Content Writer and Editor
PageOneTraffic Inc.

Freelance Home Décor Writer
REG Marketing

Freelance Astronomy Writer
ERDot Media

Freelance Content Writers
Pulsing Media Corp

Freelance SEO Blog Writer
ChatFood

Freelance Content Writer
Vignesh Wadarajan

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.08/word
Attention Always

Freelance Home Content Editor
Angi

Freelance Writer-Editor – Pays $33-$45/hour
Resume Place

Freelance Content Writer
BrandYourself

Freelance Content Strategist
Tripsavvy/Dotdash

Freelance Data Analytics Curriculum Writer
Thinkful/Chegg

Freelance Media Copywriter – Pays $23-$34/hour
Gloo

Freelance Content Writers
Local Visibility Inc.

Freelance Evergreen & Deal Content Writers – Pays $33K/year
Hip Happenings, LLC

Freelance Music Blog Writer
Rising Artists Blog

Freelance Content Writers – Pays $28K/year
Hip Happenings, LLC

Freelance Resume Writers
Careers Expert

