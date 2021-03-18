Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 03/18/2021

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Sports Editor

Arizona Daily Sun/Lee Enterprises

Freelance Illini Reporter

Lee Enterprises Inc.

Freelance Associate Editor – Pays $50K-$55K/year

The Imprint/Fostering Media Connections

Freelance Staff Writer – Pays $37K/year

Portland Mercury

Freelance Writer and Video Personality

Forward Slash Media

Freelance Writers

AmpiFire

Freelance Writers – Pays $50/article

Augmented Supply

Freelance Consumer/Service Writers

Codeless

Freelance Writers – Pays $0.03-$0.12/word

Three Ships

Freelance Editor

3Ex

Freelance Sports Blog Writer

Blatant Sports

Freelance Gear Writers

Digital Photography School

Freelance Content Writer and Editor

PageOneTraffic Inc.

Freelance Home Décor Writer

REG Marketing

Freelance Astronomy Writer

ERDot Media

Freelance Content Writers

Pulsing Media Corp

Freelance SEO Blog Writer

ChatFood

Freelance Content Writer

Vignesh Wadarajan

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.08/word

Attention Always

Freelance Home Content Editor

Angi

Freelance Writer-Editor – Pays $33-$45/hour

Resume Place

Freelance Content Writer

BrandYourself

Freelance Content Strategist

Tripsavvy/Dotdash

Freelance Data Analytics Curriculum Writer

Thinkful/Chegg

Freelance Media Copywriter – Pays $23-$34/hour

Gloo

Freelance Content Writers

Local Visibility Inc.

Freelance Evergreen & Deal Content Writers – Pays $33K/year

Hip Happenings, LLC

Freelance Music Blog Writer

Rising Artists Blog

Freelance Content Writers – Pays $28K/year

Hip Happenings, LLC

Freelance Resume Writers

Careers Expert

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!

Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html

BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!



BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.