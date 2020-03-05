Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 03/05/2020

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Online News Editor

RT.com

Freelance Food and Grocery Feature/News Writer

Mashed

Freelance Email Marketing Coordinator/Copywriter – Pays $20-$25/hour

Email Broadcast

Freelance Writer

blind ad

Freelance Academic Writer – Pays $12-$16/page

SimpleTense Education

Freelance Writer/Editor – Pays $16-$18/hour

blind ad

Freelance Writers

Comparitech

Freelance Blog Content Writer

Assisted Reach

Freelance Staff Writer

Content IQ

Freelance Commerce Writer

Bustle

Freelance Movie News Writer

CinemaBlend

Freelance Business Copywriter/Pitch Deck Writer

Pitch Deck Fire

Freelance Content Writer

Wrapbook

Freelance Social Media Copywriter – Pays $15-$25/hour

Consumable Content

Freelance Resume Writer

ZipJob

Freelance Writer – Pays $9-$30/hour

Colure Media

Freelance Copy Editor/Proofreader

Manning Publications

Freelance Staff Editor

Active Interest Media Marine Group

Freelance Developmental Editor

Manning Publications

Freelance Political Writer – Pays $17-$20/hour

Republic Media Group

Freelance Writer – Pays $25/hour

Academy of Special Needs Planners

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $30-$40/hour

Latitude36

Freelance Writer

San Antonio Weddings

Freelance Copy Editor

Beyond Campus Innovations

Freelance Writer

Star Local Media

Freelance Biology Science Writer

CK-12 Foundation

Freelance ELA Curriculum Writer – Pays $25-$35/hour

Rozzy Learning Company

Freelance Writer

blind ad

Freelance Technical Writer/Content Specialist – Pays $17-$22/hour

Learning Leaders

