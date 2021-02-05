Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 02/05/21

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Writers (1-2) – Outdoors Gear / Firearms Accessories. Pays $0.06/word

Survival Magazine

Freelance Health Reporter

Beyond Type 1

Freelance Staff Writer – Pays $35K-$40K/year

Fantini Research

Freelance Copy Editor

Outside Integrated Media

Freeelance Writer – Pays $15/hour

wikiHow

Editor-in-Chief – Pays $35K-$75K/year

Adventure Cycling Association

Freelance RV Enthusiast or RV Expert Writer

RVing Know How

Freelance Sports Betting and Casino Writers

BetCred

Freelance Technical Writers

Fortis Agency

Freeelance Writers – Pays $0.10-$0.20/word

Illuminate Media

Freelance Writers

Three Ships

Freelance Content Writer

Semrush

Freelance BBQ/Smoker Writer

Z Grills Australia

Freelance Editor

WS Cybersecurity

Freeelance Movie/TV Feature Writer

ScreenRant

Freelance Commercial Copy Writer

Zip

Freelance Content Writer

Cleo

Freelance Facebook Content Writer

Cella

Freelance Writers – Pays $250-$550/article

Minc Law

Freeelance Web Content Editor

Six Flags Entertainment Group

Freelance Writer/Producer

FOX Network

Freelance Content Writer

Cargo One

Freelance Copywriter

Institute of Noetic Sciences

Freelance Writers

SWAG MASHA

Freeelance Marketing Copywriter – Pays $35K-$45K/year

Michael Coleman Creative Services

Freelance Digital Marketing Associate/Content Writer – Pays $20/hour

Free To Choose Network

Freelance Writer – Pays $30-$36/hour

PDR Web Solutions

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $15-$18/hour

Orbit Local

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $18-$20/hour

Spark Medical Marketing

Freeelance Staff Writer

Reorg Research

Freelance Contract Copywriter – Pays $12/hour

Skoshe, LLC

