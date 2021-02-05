Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 02/05/21

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Writers (1-2) – Outdoors Gear / Firearms Accessories. Pays $0.06/word
Survival Magazine
Freelance Health Reporter
Beyond Type 1
Freelance Staff Writer – Pays $35K-$40K/year
Fantini Research
Freelance Copy Editor
Outside Integrated Media
Freeelance Writer – Pays $15/hour
wikiHow
Editor-in-Chief – Pays $35K-$75K/year
Adventure Cycling Association
Freelance RV Enthusiast or RV Expert Writer
RVing Know How
Freelance Sports Betting and Casino Writers
BetCred
Freelance Technical Writers
Fortis Agency
Freeelance Writers – Pays $0.10-$0.20/word
Illuminate Media
Freelance Writers
Three Ships
Freelance Content Writer
Semrush
Freelance BBQ/Smoker Writer
Z Grills Australia
Freelance Editor
WS Cybersecurity
Freeelance Movie/TV Feature Writer
ScreenRant
Freelance Commercial Copy Writer
Zip
Freelance Facebook Content Writer
Cella
Freelance Writers – Pays $250-$550/article
Minc Law
Freeelance Web Content Editor
Six Flags Entertainment Group
Freelance Writer/Producer
FOX Network
Freelance Content Writer
Cargo One
Freelance Copywriter
Institute of Noetic Sciences
Freelance Writers
SWAG MASHA
Freeelance Marketing Copywriter – Pays $35K-$45K/year
Michael Coleman Creative Services
Freelance Digital Marketing Associate/Content Writer – Pays $20/hour
Free To Choose Network
Freelance Writer – Pays $30-$36/hour
PDR Web Solutions
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $15-$18/hour
Orbit Local
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $18-$20/hour
Spark Medical Marketing
Freeelance Staff Writer
Reorg Research
Freelance Contract Copywriter – Pays $12/hour
Skoshe, LLC
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts
and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor,
which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!
