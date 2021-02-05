Survival Magazine Needs 1-2 Outdoors Gear/Firearms Accessories Writers – Pays $0.06/word

THIS JOB LISTING MAY NOT BE POSTED ELSEWHERE.

Survival Magazine

https://survivalmag.net

CONTACT: Robert Brannon, Manager – robert@survivalmag.net

We’re a small-ish media company with multiple web assets under management in various niches – cybersec, outdoors, audio, legal & more. We’re looking to expand our content production capacity ASAP to hit our growth goals for 2021.

Who We’re Looking For

We’re looking to hire 1-2 writers who can contribute a minimum of 6,000 words (2-3 articles) per week about outdoors gear and firearm accessories. For each article, we will provide you with:

Detailed writing guidelines

Template

Products to include & some basic research

Competitor articles you’ll need to beat

Above all, you’ll need good research skills (Googling / YouTube / Reddit) since the topics can be very specific at times. You should be able to convincingly write from a position of expertise/authority. Outdoors/hunting/firearms experience is a plus, but it’s not required.

The Kind Of Content We’re Looking For

Your writing should be helpful & easy-to-read

Short, catchy, “hooky” intros are a must

Clean, concise & professional

Your final submitted draft should be one of the best articles in Google search results on the topic

Your article should answer all questions that the reader might have about the topic

American English (It’s OK if you’re not a native speaker, but you should write like one)

More specific details will be provided in writing guidelines # Requirements

You must be able to commit to at least 2 articles per week (2,500- 3,000 words each)

You should be able to research & familiarize yourself with the topics provided using Google, YouTube and Reddit

You should be able to handle critical feedback and adjust accordingly

Proactively communicate with the team via agreed channels to clarify any issues that might arise

Self-motivated and highly-organized, able to work independently

Writing samples required

PAYMENT