Survival Magazine Needs 1-2 Outdoors Gear/Firearms Accessories Writers – Pays $0.06/word

THIS JOB LISTING MAY NOT BE POSTED ELSEWHERE.
Survival Magazine
CONTACT: Robert Brannon, Manager – robert@survivalmag.net
We’re a small-ish media company with multiple web assets under management in various niches – cybersec, outdoors, audio, legal & more. We’re looking to expand our content production capacity ASAP to hit our growth goals for 2021.
Who We’re Looking For
We’re looking to hire 1-2 writers who can contribute a minimum of 6,000 words (2-3 articles) per week about outdoors gear and firearm accessories. For each article, we will provide you with:
- Detailed writing guidelines
- Template
- Products to include & some basic research
- Competitor articles you’ll need to beat
Above all, you’ll need good research skills (Googling / YouTube / Reddit) since the topics can be very specific at times. You should be able to convincingly write from a position of expertise/authority. Outdoors/hunting/firearms experience is a plus, but it’s not required.
The Kind Of Content We’re Looking For
- Your writing should be helpful & easy-to-read
- Short, catchy, “hooky” intros are a must
- Clean, concise & professional
- Your final submitted draft should be one of the best articles in Google search results on the topic
- Your article should answer all questions that the reader might have about the topic
- American English (It’s OK if you’re not a native speaker, but you should write like one)
- More specific details will be provided in writing guidelines # Requirements
- You must be able to commit to at least 2 articles per week (2,500- 3,000 words each)
- You should be able to research & familiarize yourself with the topics provided using Google, YouTube and Reddit
- You should be able to handle critical feedback and adjust accordingly
- Proactively communicate with the team via agreed channels to clarify any issues that might arise
- Self-motivated and highly-organized, able to work independently
Writing samples required
PAYMENT
- Compensation & Workload
- Our budget for this project is $0.06/word
- We provide stable, consistent workload. We assign articles to write every week, without fail.
- Flexible workload. We can assign as few as 6,000 words per week, or however much you can handle without sacrificing the quality.
- You get paid weekly. Payment via PayPal invoice, unless agreed otherwise.