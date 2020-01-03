Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 01/03/2020

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
The Jersey Journal
Freelance Cryptocurrency Writer
The Daily Hodl
Freelance Editor – Pays $27.50/hour
All That’s Interesting
Freelance Legal Marketing Writer – Pays up to $40/page
BluShark Digital LLC
Freelance SEO Marketing Writer – Pays $22-$40/page
BluShark Digital LLC
Sports Media Corporation
Script Writer – Pays $80K-$200K/year with benefits
United Naturals
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $20-$22/hour
Agile CRM Inc.
Freelance Dating App Writer – Pays $20-$35/hour
Fairytrail
OutLoud Magazine
Freelance News Editor – Pays $25/hour
Top Class Actions
Top Class Actions
Freelance Screen Writer – Pays $80K-$200K/year
United Naturals
Hip Happenings, LLC
Freelance Content Editor – Pays $12-$15/hour
Exclusive Web Marketing
Crawford Group
Digital Trends
18PR Pro
Freelance Dermatology Writer – Pays $50-$77.50/blog post
ContentWriter
Fastcase
CyraCom
