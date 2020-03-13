Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 03/13/2020

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Writers – Pays $1/word
Magnusson Institute
Freelance Military and Defense Technology Writer
The National Interest
Freelance Reporter/Journalist
goldenmediainc.com
Freelance Investigative Reporters
On Point Investigations
Freelance Writers and Editor
CNET Content Solutions
Freelance Medical Content Writer
recruiter
Freelance Managing Editor – legal
Top Class Actions
Freelance Content Writer – finance. Pays $100/article.
blind ad
Freelance Lifestyle Trends & Holidays Writer
Bustle
Freelance Blog and Email Editor
blind ad
Freelance Full-time Campaigner – includes drafting emails and posting content
blind ad
Freelance Content Writer – Developer
blind ad
Remote Full-time Senior Technical Writer
blind ad
Freelance French Language Consultant
blind ad
Freelance Content Writer
blind ad
Freelance Copywriter
blind ad
Freelance Principal Medical Writer
Syneos Health Clinical
Freelance Business Content Writer
Auth0
Freelance Staff Writers
Inboxlab
Freelance Staff Editors
Inboxlab
Freelance Freelance Investment Marketing Writer
Purcell Communications Inc.
Freelance Technical Writer
Mosaic451
Freelance Social Media Curator/Content Writer
Inside Real Estate
Freelance Supervising Editor
Mediavine
Freelance Legal Writer – Pays .08 cents per word
Seattle writing business
Freelance Part-Time Research & Writing Assistant – Pays $20/hour
educational company
Freelance Blogger – Pays $75/post
wonderfulmachine.com
SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!
AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments
Peek over the shoulders of highly successful freelance writers to see how they earn thousands per article! The query letter is the key!
In these pages, you'll find real query letters that landed real assignments for national magazines, websites, and corporations.
Also includes:
- Abbi Perrets' form letter that brings in $30,000-$45,000 annually
- Sample phone query from Christine Greeley
- The Six Golden Rules of Queries and Submissions...and How I Broke Them! by Bob Freiday
- Your Rights As a "Freelancer"
- and ANGELA HOY'S SECRET for finding ongoing freelance work from companies that have a stable of freelancers, yet never run ads for them!
It's A Dirty Job...Writing Porn For Fun And Profit! Includes Paying Markets!
Fact is, writing porn is fun! It's also one of the easier markets to crack and make money at while you're still honing your skills. "It's A Dirty Job..." is one of the only resources that can teach you everything you need to know to create your stories and target your markets.
Read more here:
It's a Dirty Job
So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter - How To Make Money Writing Without a Byline
Many freelance writers find it difficult to break into the publishing world. What they don't know, however, is that there's a faster and easier way to see their words in print. It's called ghostwriting, and it's an extremely lucrative, fun, and challenging career.
But how do you get started as a ghostwriter? How do you find new clients who will pay you to write their material? How do you charge? And what kind of contracts do you need to succeed? All these questions and more are answered in So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter...How to Make Money Writing Without a Byline.
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/49.html
Make Sure Your Marketing is Targeted at the Right Audience