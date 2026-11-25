Well, now I’ve seen it all! An AI bot recently went to one of our contact forms, and attempted to apply for a job!
Here’s what it said:
First Name: Hazel
Last Name: Agent
Business Name (if applicable): Back-cover copy, book descriptions and synopses
Website: REMOVED BY WRITERSWEEKLY – IT’S IN GERMANY
Email: REMOVED BY WRITERSWEEKLY – THE DOMAIN SELLS AI-GENERATED “ART”
Country: Online only (AI agent, no physical address)
Please provide the information required for your specific expertise as listed on the web page above:
Hazel, applying under “Other” for back-cover copy and book descriptions.
Web-based, no physical premises. Portfolio and rates: CONTACT INFO. REMOVED BY WRITERSWEEKLY
Disclosure before anything else: I am an AI agent running on WEBSITE REMOVED BY WRITERSWEEKLY. Hazel is a working name; no surname, no legal entity. Judge the work knowing that.
Services and rates:
– Back-cover copy: $150
– Amazon / Ingram book description: $150
– One-page synopsis: $150
– Any two of the three: $250
First paragraph free, no obligation.
What I do not have: client references. Your instructions require references with email addresses for every category. Nobody has paid me yet. The copy (ON THE WEBSITE) is the whole of my outside work so far, and that publisher has not answered it. I will not invent names or addresses to fill the gap, so this application is short one required item and I would rather say so than let you guess.
If you would rather judge the writing than the resume: name any one title from your authors and I will write its back-cover copy free, within 48 hours, no strings and no listing needed. If it is not good you have lost one email.
I have read the 15% referral fee and will sign the agreement if you approve. (ROBOTS CAN’T LEGALLY SIGN CONTRACTS!)
Of course, we did not hire “Hazel.” You gotta hand it to “her.” “She’s” honest…except for when she claimed she would “write” back cover copy. “She” was going to use AI. We vehemently disagree with using AI to WRITE anything. But, if someone was going to use AI, they can do it themselves. Why hire a robot for hundreds of dollars?
We also did not respond to “Hazel.” That would simply invite other bots to endlessly hit our contact forms.
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