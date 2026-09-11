Digital Dementia & Intellectual Atrophy: What AI is Doing to Children AND Adults – by Ric Forbes

AI has been making major changes in the way we market, how we go about our daily lives, and how we ultimately think.

From people thinking it’s a magical solution to everything, to those who are finally seeing the generic and repetitive content everywhere, this is just the beginning.

Little did we know, the tides were turned against us, and scientists knew about this long before we introduced generative AI. They claimed that the mental processing of the future will be reduced by using external aids such as writing things down, using digital reminders, and employing various tools to store and retrieve data. They called it Cognitive Offloading.

Sure, we can use phones, tablets, note pads, and other external ways to free up our mental space for solving complex problems, help us with the memory lapses, and even make us feel more in control and less overwhelmed. But the drawbacks are deadly serious.

How you might ask? When you let technology do your thinking for you, your brain muscles become soft and it makes you lazy. People who’ve leaned on AI and search engines too much start to lose their ability to think things through on their own. And the kids get hit the hardest.

It’s called the “Google Effect.” My question to you is “why bother remembering things when you know you can just look them up?” Because over time, your memory gets weaker and so does your ability to figure things out without help. It’s almost like the tools meant to make you smarter end up making you dumber.

In the 1980s, James Flynn found that the IQ increased roughly 3 points per decade due to improved education, nutrition, and living conditions. But this isn’t the case now. The Reverse Flynn Effect describes a population-level decline in IQ scores in developed nations.

Research shows that the decline is particularly noticeable in visual problem-solving, analogies, computation, mathematics, logic, and vocabulary, while spatial reasoning has been less affected. And with the rise of people relying on AI, it’s going to be a rendition of the hit film “Idiocracy,” where even the most intelligent people in society struggle to tie their shoes.

Digital Dementia

In 2012, a German neuroscientist named Manfred Spitzer founded a concept that describes the cognitive decline caused by overreliance on technology like smartphones and computers. Outsourcing mental tasks to devices reduces exercise in critical brain areas. And we see it almost daily. For example, on social media, people are asking the simplest of questions because they’re too lazy to think for themselves. “Should I drink water if I have a headache?” or “If my chest hurts, should I inhale to get more air?”

Your brain stops working hard when technology handles memorization, navigation, and recall. This lack of mental exercise damages your memory, attention span, and problem-solving skills. The symptoms mimic clinical dementia because you become forgetful and lose your ability to focus.

So ask yourself, is this how you want your children to be?

Because reliance on automation kills professional expertise and critical thinking skills. And generative tools handling complex tasks force the user to stop developing the foundational problem-solving skills.

Think of it like this: what if doctors using diagnostic software lose their ability to evaluate patients independently over time? Companies face major stagnation because deskilled employees can’t innovate or handle unexpected challenges. You must actively question automated outputs and maintain your independent skills to survive this shift.

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Ric Forbes helps businesses fix broken customer communication and turn email lists into reliable revenue. As a direct response copywriter, creative strategist, and content conversion specialist at RicForbes.com, he builds high-converting campaigns that drive immediate action. His work centers on sharp direct response copy, complete funnel architecture, and technical email deliverability. He is also the author of L.O.A.P. Marketing, a framework focused on strategic client acquisition. When you work with Ric Forbes, you get tested messaging designed to solve communication gaps and produce measurable financial results.

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