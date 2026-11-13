Episode 61: Numbskull “Authors” Who Have Humiliated Themselves By Using AI

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It seems so easy, doesn’t it?
- Ask Grok to take your “idea” and create a 300-page manuscript about it – so you don’t have to spend days, weeks, or months writing a real book.
- Ask ChatGPT to create a book cover for you so you don’t have to pay a designer. Then, ask it to create interior illustrations for the book so you don’t have to hire an illustrator.
- Have Gemini create a list of questions to ask the publisher you are considering using, and Gemini comes up with 300 of them! Great! Send them all! (We have a funny story about that in this episode!)
- Get Co-Pilot to write up a query letter and email it to 500 publications all at once.
Artificial Intelligence seems to be the magical solution to avoid actually doing any work, or using your own creativity.
The problem is that the world still recognizes the value of those things, and a great many human beings do not appreciate people who take shortcuts and try to pass the results off as their own creative work.
In this episode, Angela and Brian discuss the very real consequences that many so-called “authors” and “writers” are experiencing right now because they used AI to do the (shoddy) work for them. It isn’t just “the industry” that will punish you when you use AI. It will also be your potential audience, other authors and writers, and editors and publishers who don’t have the time or patience to slog through your cookie-cutter proposals or your “AI slop” manuscript. Some authors and freelance writers have been blacklisted and banned for doing this!
There are potential legal consequences as well!
So:
- Before you pull up that AI client to do your work for you…
- Before you get on social media and brag to the masses about a new book you didn’t even write…
- Before you post an AI-generated book cover online, or put a book on the market with AI-generated illustrations inside…
- Before you use AI to send emails to editors who are looking for freelance writers…
- Before you use AI to generate your back cover text or marketing materials…
- And before you send anything at all created using AI to an editor or a book publisher…
Take the time to listen to this episode and learn why you need to do your own creating. Don’t become another numbskull “author” whose entire reputation gets destroyed after using Artificial Intelligence.
BookLocker‘s EXTREMELY POPULAR Half-Price Black Friday through Cyber Monday Book Publishing Package Sale is Coming Up!
For details, CONTACT ANGELA!
SOURCES:
- A $2.5m Book Deal Was Cancelled. Every Author Should Worry.
- Publisher cancels horror novel’s release over AI claims
- Scientists Prove AI Is Rewriting Your Book When You’re Not Looking
- Your Next Favorite Bestseller May Be Written By AI. Why You Should Worry
- Is This What Comes After AI Slop? Daggermouth could be the first best-selling novel partly written by a chatbot.
- How Will You Prove You Didn’t Use AI To Write Your Novel?
LINKS MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE:
- BookLocker’s Better Deal Request Form: Are you unhappy with your current publisher, or are you the victim of a scam publisher? BookLocker can help!
- Professor Clayton Jones’s Services: Professional Editing, Author/Book Coach Services, Ghostwriting, and Book Marketing Services, Editorial Reviews, and TikTok Trailers – Those are only $50, and they are VERY popular!
- QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments – SECOND EDITION
- EPISODE 6: How AI (Artificial Intelligence) is Getting Writers, Students, and Even LAWYERS into Trouble!
- I Was Falsely Accused of Using AI – by Michael W. Michelsen, Jr.
- A Jam-Packed City Council Meeting with LOTS of People FURIOUS about a Proposed Data Center to Power AI!
- This is what living next to a data center sounds like
- Residents suing Hyperscale data center in West Michigan over ‘unreasonable, excessive noise’
- Neighbors voice complaints, health concerns as Dowagiac data center noise lawsuit moves forward
- This woman shows such low water pressure that she has to leave a bucket in the bathtub slowly dripping dirty water into it just so she can flush her toilet. Nobody can drink it. Even if they could, they can’t get enough to drink. They have to buy water now.
- A data center drained 30M gallons of water unnoticed — until residents complained about low water pressure
- Four families in Georgia sue Meta over data center contaminating their well water
- WINNERS of the Fall, 2026 24-Hour Short Story Contest!
- 11 Ways to Know If a “Publisher” or Other Service Provider is an Overseas Scammer (You’ll probably only need to check #1 to prove it!)
- It’s Not Just Copyrights! AI is Threatening Livestock, Bees, Crops, Jobs, YOUR Electric Bill, and SO MUCH MORE! – by James M. Walsh, Esq.
- Amazon KDP Continues to INFURIATE (and TERMINATE) Authors!
- Why BookLocker Doesn’t Work with JERKS!
- AUTHOR ALERT! The Traditional Book Publishing Industry is DYING FAST!
Don’t get scammed! Publish your book with BookLocker.com.
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