Episode 56: We Asked AI How It Was Going to Wipe Out Mankind…and IT TOLD US!!

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· How has AI directly contributed to suicides (by children and adults)? We share specific and extremely disturbing true stories about victims in this episode.

· How has AI also contributed to murders, false arrests (we share true stories about innocent people who spent MONTHS in jail!), the development of missiles by terrorists, and the attempted creation of bioweapons?

· Why do AI companies call incorrect “facts” given out by their systems “hallucinations?”

· How AI appeases the “customer,” even if it means lying to that customer.

· Did you know that Zillow’s own AI system cost them $500M before they shut it down?

· Which AI system in New York City told business owners to break the law?

· Which company had to pay $365K after an EEOC lawsuit accused their AI hiring system of age discrimination?

Okay, so this episode is about far more than just the AI Apocalypse … but we DID ask it!

Last week, Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon resigned from the company and warned that, “The people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade.”

Well, that’s not a pleasant thought.

So, in this episode, Brian, Angela, and Professor Clayton Jones have a “round table discussion,” with each sharing their thoughts and knowledge of Artificial Intelligence and its capabilities.

We also share several examples of people being hurt by AI’s mistakes … or, more accurately, people being hurt by people who relied entirely on AI to make decisions for them, rather than doing their own research.

AI is here, and is very real in our everyday lives. However, it’s future – indeed humanity’s future with AI – is a great unknown. Join us as we go down the rabbit hole and explore AI from all angles.

Is AI dangerous, or will it help humanity?

Is AI just another technological tool, or is it a sentient being?

Should the race toward “Super AI” be slowed down in America until we can better understand what we’ve created?

What if China arrives at “Super AI” status first?

Are the big three AI companies’ recent pleas for government regulation genuine, or is this some kind of trick we don’t yet understand?

How has AI negatively affected people’s lives thus far with incorrect facial recognition (we share real examples of people who spent months in jail!), license plate readers, incorrect business advice (leading to lawsuits), discrimination, biases inserted by human coders, which influence election results, and so much more?

And, what can YOU do to protect yourself, your book, your business, and your family from getting into legal or criminal trouble using AI?

Dive into all of these topics and more with the team on Episode 56 of the WritersWeekly Podcast.

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