After Harming Children, and With THOUSANDS of Lawsuits Pending, Meta is Trying to Get an Exemption from Congress! – by James M. Walsh, Esq.

As if enough tragedy hasn’t already befallen international and American young social media users, Meta Platforms, Inc. is wrangling to parlay broader immunity upon itself through massive lobbying efforts. They’re trying to convince Congress to insert protective language into the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA). As if the immunity afforded under Act 230 of the Communications Decency Act isn’t enough?

Children’s lives have been lost. Families have been torn apart.

META WILL DROP OPPOSITION TO KOSA IN EXCHANGE FOR IMMUNITY. WAIT, WHAT?

Does anyone see a huge paradoxical problem here? This repugnant manipulation of lawmakers and the media should shock our collective human conscience. KOSA is designed to reign in systemic fraud, manipulation, and abuse across the internet.

Kids’ online safety, and broad immunity for the Titans of Tech, are mutually exclusive. They simply do not belong in the same piece of legislation.

Meta Platforms, Inc. intentionally preyed upon and manipulated youth. It wasn’t by chance; it was by design. And now, through its massive war chest of ill-gotten gains (tens of billions of dollars), Meta seeks to wash its hands of accountability for its corporate mendacity, greed, deaths, and the creation of a youth mental health crises.

U.S. Senators Blumenthal, Kennedy, Hawley, and Blackburn, among others, have worked relentlessly to reign in a poisonous chemtrail that Meta and others continue to cast over the internet.

Immunity? There is no sound basis in law for such a pernicious and absurd proposition. That would be akin to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Congress granting immunity to an aircraft manufacturer – who knowingly placed a defective aircraft into the stream of commerce – in a piece of subsequent corrective, or remedial aviation legislation.

There are thousands of litigants across the country waiting to give the devil (Meta) his due. They are not led by a band of rogue counsel and patchwork legislation. On the contrary, Meta Platforms, Inc., and others, have violated uniform consumer protection laws and bedrock principles of both contract and product liability laws. Knowingly.

For Meta’s spokesperson to suggest otherwise only emphatically underscores the mendacity and greed with which Meta operates. Self corporate governance is nonexistent at Meta.

It’s time for a reckoning.

Exclusive-Meta lobbies Congress for protection from child-harm lawsuits

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JAMES M. WALSH, ESQ. is a former Navy JAGC officer and a recipient of the American Bar Association’s coveted LAMP Award for excellence in military legal assistance practice. A rolling stone, J.M. has globetrotted most of his adult life. After the military, J.M. pursued commercial real estate development, leasing, and asset management. He resides in Catania, Sicily. He spent almost twenty years in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Luzerne, Erie & Lackawanna Counties. His handiwork as an editor and author is interspersed throughout this novel. Leo A. Murray fondly refers to J.M. as his collaborative, literary ‘Coach’ or ‘Lieutenant.’ Agnes claims that he has gypsy in his heart and rabbit in his feet.

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