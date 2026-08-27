Way It Breaks: Dream Stories – A Collection – by Ronald W. Hull

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The Way It Breaks: Dream Stories is an eclectic collection of short stories written by Dr. Ronald W Hull between 2017 and 2026. Most of these stories are from his vivid dreams, but not all. They range from rags to riches stories to tragic ending stories. From simple fables to erotic titillating tales. There are several genres, But Hull’s stories are original and do not follow popular storylines.
Whether you read all of the stories, or just the ones that you like, there is something for everyone in this book who wants to take time out from the grind of daily online activity to just relax and read an entertaining story or two.
You may be shocked by what you read, or enchanted. Ron does not set boundaries with what he writes. Like dreams, welcome or unwelcome, hopefully what you read will ring true to you.
REVIEWS:
Tom Turkey
“Such a perfect story for a day that has become such a commercial tsunami of bombardment that exhausts the patience in me. With so many forgotten folk-like stories and memories that, unfortunately, millennials may never experience, given the fast lane obsession of most. Thank you for reminding me of so many simple experiences we should be thankful for.”– Odin Screenwriter, Movie Producer and Author
Winner, Loser
“Easy come, but not an easy go. Bobby’s priority should have been paying off his debts. I enjoyed the story.”– Eva Pasco Author and Book Reviewer
- WAR’S END: The End of Terrorism in the 21st Century
Thriller with novel end to 21st Century terrorism.
- American Mole: The Vespers
Jason serves the USA to defeat terrorists from within.
- The Kaleidoscope Effect
Historically-based SciFi novella of first contact with extraterrestrials.
- Alone?
History of humans becoming extraterrestrial, alone in the near Universe..
- IT’S IN THE WATER and Other Stories
Fifteen short stories: scary, based on truth, fiction and satire.
- Verge of Apocalypse Tales
Seven fictional apocalyptic short stories and end of world scenarios
- Hanging by a Thread
Ron Hull’s autobiography overcoming fifty years of spinal cord disability.
- American Mole: The Cartel
Mole infiltrates cartel planning to buy the US presidency.
- American Mole: Aryan Nation
Jason concludes career taking down Aryan militia of John White
- Impolite Stories: Sex, Religion & Politics
Impolite Stories is Ronald W.Hull’s third book of short stories. Eighteen written between 2013-2017. Eclectic: science fiction, satire, drama, religion, sex and politics. Many from dreams with a decided twist or a lesson to be learned. Made to be entertaining to read. Subjects that could cause arguments in polite settings.
- The Last Wanderer: Last Man on Earth
The Last Wanderer is a novel of a professor alone in the northern Canadian wilderness when the world comes apart. Two years later, he returns to the United States to find ruin and few still alive. Traveling the interstates in a semi-tractor trailer, he finds some people alive who all die. Retreating north, he dies with a surprising conclusion.
- Midcentury Tales: Unfettered Youth
Follow twins, Roger and Ron, as they grow up exploring through three different locations in North Central Wisconsin, free to roam and learn from their intuition and mistakes. A Tom Sawyer saga for the 20th midcentury that you will love.
- Tor: Last of the Thals
Tor is the grandson of the Iceman who he kills in a fit of rage and then spends his life looking for his mother and clan. After many adventures traveling across Europe, he finally realizes that he has to give up his search and live alone.
Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.
Ronald W. Hull is the author of his autobiography, a childhood memoir, eight novels, four short story books, and many poems that you can find on his website. Dr. Hull has been paralyzed for over 60 years, is now a quadriplegic and writes primarily by dictation. Ron resides in Houston, Texas with his partner/caregiver, Beh.
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