Way It Breaks: Dream Stories – A Collection – by Ronald W. Hull

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About the Book

The Way It Breaks: Dream Stories is an eclectic collection of short stories written by Dr. Ronald W Hull between 2017 and 2026. Most of these stories are from his vivid dreams, but not all. They range from rags to riches stories to tragic ending stories. From simple fables to erotic titillating tales. There are several genres, But Hull’s stories are original and do not follow popular storylines.

Whether you read all of the stories, or just the ones that you like, there is something for everyone in this book who wants to take time out from the grind of daily online activity to just relax and read an entertaining story or two.

You may be shocked by what you read, or enchanted. Ron does not set boundaries with what he writes. Like dreams, welcome or unwelcome, hopefully what you read will ring true to you.

REVIEWS:

Tom Turkey “Such a perfect story for a day that has become such a commercial tsunami of bombardment that exhausts the patience in me. With so many forgotten folk-like stories and memories that, unfortunately, millennials may never experience, given the fast lane obsession of most. Thank you for reminding me of so many simple experiences we should be thankful for.” – Odin Screenwriter, Movie Producer and Author

Winner, Loser “Easy come, but not an easy go. Bobby’s priority should have been paying off his debts. I enjoyed the story.” – Eva Pasco Author and Book Reviewer

MORE TITLES FROM THIS AUTHOR:

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Ronald W. Hull is the author of his autobiography, a childhood memoir, eight novels, four short story books, and many poems that you can find on his website. Dr. Hull has been paralyzed for over 60 years, is now a quadriplegic and writes primarily by dictation. Ron resides in Houston, Texas with his partner/caregiver, Beh.

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