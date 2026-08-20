Surviving: Finding Your Way from Grief to Healing – Special Hardcover Edition – by Gary Sturgis

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About the Book

Special Hardcover Edition

An award-winning memoir of love, loss, hope, and learning to live again.

When Gary Sturgis lost his spouse to cancer, his world changed forever. In the days, weeks, and months that followed, he searched for someone who truly understood the loneliness, heartbreak, and uncertainty that grief brings.

Unable to find the kind of book he desperately needed, Gary wrote the one he wished had been there for him.

SURVIVING – Finding Your Way from Grief to Healing is the honest and deeply personal story of one man’s journey through devastating loss. With compassion, vulnerability, and hope, Gary shares the realities of grief-not as an expert looking in, but as someone who’s lived every page.

Now six years after its original publication, Gary returns to this story with a perspective only time can provide.

This Special Hardcover Edition is more than a beautiful new format. It includes exclusive new material written twelve years later, reflecting on how grief continues to evolve, how healing unfolds over time, and how love never truly leaves us.

This edition includes:

A brand-new Foreword

A heartfelt Author’s Note

An all-new essay: What Twelve Years Have Taught Me About Grief

A new chapter sharing where Gary’s own journey has continued since the original book was written

Throughout these pages, Gary gently reminds readers that grief isn’t something we “get over.” Instead, it becomes something we learn to carry while slowly discovering that joy, purpose, and hope can still exist alongside our loss.

Whether your loss is recent or happened many years ago, SURVIVING offers reassurance that your grief is normal, your love endures, and you’re not walking this path alone.

This timeless hardcover edition is a book to return to whenever grief feels heavy, and a meaningful gift for anyone navigating the difficult journey of loss.

If this book helps you, please consider leaving an honest review on Amazon. Your words may help another grieving heart find the comfort they need.

REVIEWS:

Heartfelt, authentic and an excellent description of the grieving process and moving through it. This book really is “a life vest to those who are drowning in their grief.” It provides the reader hope in that they do have agency even in the midst of “emotions in a tangled mess”. Essential truths are explored in this book: “Grief is hard, but it is not the end”; “Embrace every single feeling”; Balance “Leaning into the pain and breathing”; “By talking about your grief you are helping your heart explain to your brain what has happened.” “Grief in our heart is the way of healing the pain of your loss.” “Letting go of pain is not letting go of your loved one.” “Life after loss is ever changing.” This is a book you can read more than once and get something new from it each time.

– Rev. Dr. Rosemary MacKay, Cranberry Hospice and Palliative Care

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Gary Sturgis survived the greatest loss of his life and now works as a Bereavement Facilitator guiding and supporting others in their struggle with grief. Facilitating both Grief Support Groups and Coping with Grief Workshops, he finds it a gift to be able to help others navigate their way through the maze of grief in a very personal and meaningful way. He lives by the ocean in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

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