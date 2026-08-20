Iron Horses, Arrowheads and Pioneers: The History of Gillett Grove, Iowa – by Vicky Treimer

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About the Book

It was survival. Survival not only from unwanted Indian attacks but also living in pioneer days, Hot summers brought drought. Harsh winters brought cold and the death of animals used for eating. Basic necessities were miles away.

Yet, trials made the settlers stronger. They built homes and established businesses. Life was more enjoyable because of their efforts. Gillett Grove became prosperous.

Cherished, small town memories are exposed. The unbelievable recollections are kept alive. They are for you to absorb and be astonished.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Vicky is the author of “Horse Hitches, Draymen and Icehouses: The History of Moneta, Iowa” and “My Ultimate Hope”. Her essay “Country Memories” was published in “Make Hay While the Sun Shines” anthology. She has had poetry published in three anthologies. She lives in Spencer, Iowa with her three cats. She enjoys church activities, painting, crocheting and sewing.

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