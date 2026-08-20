A Dear’s Memoirs – by Pete Smith

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About the Book

“A Dear’s Memoirs” is an autobiography about an eighty-three year old music lover who lost his love for music; only to be rescued by the profound and magical musical art created by Dimash Qudaibergen, the greatest singer our world will ever know. He will take you to places you could only dream about, and give you a sense of reparation and harmony that only comes with peace. Let him take you on a journey, you will love him like I do and millions of other Dears as well.

And as you never hear anyone say, or even think I presume, death is not the ‘end’ of anything. Death is merely a step in the progress of the Master Plan of the universe. A step in which all life on this planet is converted into plasmal energy that will out-live the end of time. That energy will combine with the power of the Force and one day will be needed to search the universe for Earth2. So I will welcome death as an inevitable and necessary step in the preservation of humanity. “A Dear’s Memoirs” might give you a glimpse of why and how that will all happen.

In combining the first and second paragraph of this writing, the passing of my sister Melissa almost a year ago, and my relationship with Dimash for the last eleven years, have inspired me to write this book. The writing process has been extremely emotional for me and a very heart wrenching remembrance of so many beautiful people. I just hope that somewhere, somehow, in someone’s heart, a tiny space has been filled.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

The author, Pete Smith, lives in the beautiful town of Dunmore, a northern suburb of Scranton, PA. He talks about his experiences in life with residences from New York to Florida and especially his relationship from afar with Dimash, a singer from Kazakhstan. This is a very emotional story.

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