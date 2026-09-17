War of Faith – Book Two – by A. Lee Robinson

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About the Book

ALL IS PLANNED IN THE HEAVENS

The war for the Heavens is being fought in the boardroom and on the battlefield. James Spears, the billionaire CEO of a global empire, is the Archangel Samyaza in disguise, leading a cabal of fallen angels determined to enslave humanity through ancient magic and lethal nanotechnology. When they kidnap the U.S. President’s niece to blackmail the leader of the free world, they ignite a powder keg that threatens to consume the Earth.

Standing in their way is Mikhail, the legendary Prince of Heaven, now trapped in a human body with his memories shattered. To stop the coming darkness, Mikhail must fight a dual war: a spiritual battle to regain his divine strength and a tactical one to outmaneuver a corporate juggernaut. Guided by the Archangel Haniel, Mikhail realizes that his golden wings will only return if he can remember what it means to be a protector.

Time is running out. With a seventy-two-hour deadline looming, Mikhail assembles a “colorful crew” of elite human specialists—veterans of the Navy, Air Force, and special operations. This team of brawlers, hackers, and demolitions experts must execute a high-stakes “smash and grab” rescue mission with total deniability. If they fail, the President signs away the world’s freedom; if they succeed, they might just survive the Satans’ “Project Mentis” mind control.

The “Angel of Death” is coming. From the halls of the Pentagon to the neon-lit streets of Virginia, it’s a race against time, bullets, and betrayal. In a game where the villains own the media and the law, Mikhail and his team must go outside the system to strike with extreme prejudice.

Related Title:

War of Faith by A. Lee Robinson Archangel Haniel descends to Earth, in the body of a pious woman, to seek the fallen Archangel Michael born on Earth to stop a cabal of fallen angels from gathering enough souls to reign over the Seven Heavens.

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About the Author:

A. Lee Robinson, a former U.S. Navy and Merchant Marine Officer, enjoys giving his readers unique, fantasy stories that challenge their worldly perspectives. Traveling the world aided him in bringing to life the ethnically diverse characters within the graphic novel, “War of Faith.” Aside from being a producer of the award-winning film, “The Haunting of Pearson Place,” his screenplay “War of Faith” was selected as a finalist for the Terror Film Festival (2016), the Urban Action Showcase International Action Film Festival (2016),and the 2017 Global Screenplay Challenge for Best Screenplay in the Oaxaca Film Festival. “War of Faith” was selected as the Sci-Fi/Fantasy Category Winner for the Low Light Pictures International Screenplay Competition (2018). He enjoys teaching martial arts as a 4th degree Black Belt in the Mikido Martial Arts system in Alexandria, VA.

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