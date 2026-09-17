Good Morning, Linda! – by Nancy VanDermark

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About the Book

What if one mistaken text message changed everything?

It began with a text from a man she had been communicating with on a dating app for two weeks.

“Good morning, Linda.”

Her name wasn’t Linda.

One mistaken message became the inspiration for this hilarious collection of true stories about the wonderfully unpredictable world of dating after sixty.

Filled with humor, heart, and more than a few unforgettable characters, Good Morning, Linda! follows one widow’s adventures through online dating, first dates, unexpected romance, awkward moments, red flags, and the surprising joy of beginning again. From doctors and artists to romantics and rascals, every chapter introduces someone you’ll swear you’ve met—or dated.

More than a book about dating, this is a celebration of resilience, curiosity, and the courage to keep saying yes to life after loss. With warmth, wit, and self-deprecating humor, Nancy reminds us that laughter really is the best companion on any journey.

Whether you’re single, married, widowed, divorced, or simply enjoy a great story, Good Morning, Linda! will have you laughing out loud, shaking your head in disbelief, and cheering for the next adventure.

Because life’s best stories don’t end with loss.

Sometimes they begin with the words…

“Good morning, Linda.”

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Nancy VanDermark is the author of The Morality of Love and Good Morning, Linda!. A graduate of Smith College, with studies at Harvard Law School Online and Stanford University, she has been featured in The New York Times Sunday Style Section and on The Montel Williams Show. She lives aboard HELENA.

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