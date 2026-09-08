Across the Miles: A True Fairy-Tale Love Story – by Richard D. VanOrsdale and Jennifer S. VanOrsdale

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About the Book

Cry the Soul addresses the future of human and artificial intelligence one hundred years from now. Both clash in their need for survival. The artificial intelligence appears to have the upper hand while the humans struggle with a civilization of robots who they cannot communicate with in any meaningful way. The leader of the artificial intelligence world was created by humans a century ago and has a keen understanding of how humans think and behave. The battle is with the egos of the leaders and their need for power and control. Will both lose in this challenge or will they be able to collaborate and share what it is they will need to survive away from Earth and in Space for the rest of their lives? That is the question they will struggle with as they each challenge the other’s existence.

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About the Author:

Richard D VanOrsdale is a 1978 West Point graduate who was pen pals with his mother’s boss in the bank, Jennifer. They wrote for nine months. She met him at LAX when he came home from deployment. He proposed 30 hours later. They were married three months after that, in December 1982.

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