Of Staves and Swords – by Benjamin Castle Jr

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About the Book

Of Staves and Swords follows Leland Graham and party after a terrible accident causes his mentor of ten years, the Elven Sage Sabramand the Bashful, to become possessed. Gathering information, allies and more from across the continent of Antora, Leland discovers hints and secrets concerning the world he lives in, the magic that flows through it and even his own past. As the magician wrestles with his own secrets and when to expose them to his friends, his secretly unfeeling heart being one of them, his efforts and intentions prove to fall short of the forces acting against him.

Leland and company strengthen their bodies, their magic and the bonds they share on this first installment, leading the magician across his home continent to the magical city of Kesselmark, the Dwarven underground nation of Torumo, and even to the midst of the endless oceans in his efforts to save his mentor. While his pacifistic philosophy feeds from his Mentor’s desire for a gentle world, Leland must face his demons in his mind and on the battlefield as he fights to save Sabramand from the machinations and influences he continues to discover.

While a rational and thoughtful man, Leland Graham has many experiences along this journey, some more spiritual than others. Finding connections to people and places he once thought lost, themes of forgiveness, repentance, sincerity and the many kinds of love are woven through the story of Leland Graham as he reminds himself how many teachers he truly has. Following his failure, what direction will his heart lead him in?

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Benjamin Castle is a new author with a longstanding love of fantasy and bright hopes for his career in all forms of storytelling.

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