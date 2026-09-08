Cry The Soul: The Cry of a Human with an AI for a Soul – by Jo Singel

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Cry the Soul addresses the future of human and artificial intelligence one hundred years from now. Both clash in their need for survival. The artificial intelligence appears to have the upper hand while the humans struggle with a civilization of robots who they cannot communicate with in any meaningful way. The leader of the artificial intelligence world was created by humans a century ago and has a keen understanding of how humans think and behave. The battle is with the egos of the leaders and their need for power and control. Will both lose in this challenge or will they be able to collaborate and share what it is they will need to survive away from Earth and in Space for the rest of their lives? That is the question they will struggle with as they each challenge the other’s existence.
Related Titles
- NOTHING IS PERMANENT
NOTHING IS PERMANENT is the thought leadership of Jo and Don Singel as they thoughtfully and powerfully share their life experiences in dealing with change and the strategies they share to live a full and meaningful life regardless of the conditions and circumstances that we all encounter.
- The Echo of Breath: One Breath. One Life. One Planet.
The material presented in this book is a call to action and a rationale for a new leadership paradigm to emerge and one that addresses the current reality as well as the future one. It provides the rationale, background and scope of systemic transformation needed for leading the world forward.
- Humanity’s Hope
Uncover the future. Humanity’s Hope awaits you. Are you ready?
Jo Singel is the author of several books addressing the challenges of leadership in a world of artificial and human intelligence.
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