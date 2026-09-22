The Jameson Brothers: Chasing Ghosts – by Cahill Richards

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About the Book

Rock star Marcus Jameson is trying to rebuild his life. He’s devoted himself to his young daughter after his famous ex-girlfriend walked away from their family. Falling in love again is the last thing on his mind… until a chance meeting at Áthas Records introduces him to someone he can’t stop thinking about.

There’s just one problem.

The beautiful singer belongs to the newest band signed to the family’s record label, and Marcus’s brothers have warned him that pursuing her could complicate everything.

Bethany Waters never expected a simple visit to Áthas Records to change her life. After a serious accident leaves her stranded in Winding Hills with two broken bones, she reluctantly accepts the Jameson family’s hospitality… and finds herself living under the same roof as the one man she’s determined to avoid.

Marcus’s charm may be legendary, but Bethany refuses to become another fleeting romance… or a rebound from a broken heart.

As friendship deepens into something neither of them expected, they discover they have far more in common than either imagined. Both are haunted by painful memories. Both are hiding wounds that refuse to heal.

Can they let go of the ghosts that have defined their pasts…

…or will they spend the rest of their lives chasing them?

RELATED TITLE:

The O’Donnell Brothers: Keeping Secrets by Cahill Richards Patrick O’Donnell leaves to tour with rock band Banger, while his new girlfriend Allie Nolan hides their love from her controlling father. But secrets on both sides could tear them apart. Can their love survive the distance — and the truth?

The O’Donnell Brothers: Logic Aside by Cahill Richards Patrick O’Donnell lives on the road, hiding his secrets behind the noise of rock bands. Allie Nolan is fighting for her future and her freedom. When their worlds collide, they must choose logic—or risk everything for unexpected love.

The O’Donnell Brothers: Like Tides to the Moon by Cahill Richards Patrick is drowning in grief. Allie is desperate to escape. When fate pulls them together, love becomes both the storm and the shore.

The O’Donnell Brothers: Looking Up by Cahill Richards Patrick is stepping into the spotlight. Allie is finally free. But as their lives begin looking up, the past is circling—and this time, the fall could be deadly.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Cahill Richards writes emotionally rich contemporary romance centered on family, forgiveness, hope, and second chances. Her stories blend heartfelt relationships, authentic emotion, a dash of humor, and a touch of spice, creating unforgettable characters who feel like old friends long after the final page.

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