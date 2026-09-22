Millie The Mighty Fox – by Andrea Maude

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About the Book

Millie the Mighty Fox is a children’s story about believing in small, mighty miracles. Born very tiny, the story of this fox is a reminder that preemies are some of the strongest fighters in the world. By using a brave little fox as a standalone character, it translates a medicalized start to life into a triumphant tale of resilience.

Millie’s adventures in Hawk Forest and beyond remind us that no matter the challenges and obstacles that come in life – you must fight like a preemie.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Former corporate sales professional who traded boardrooms for playrooms. Full-time mom. Part-time writer. Lifelong advocate of miracle babies. These days, this mom of two of these babies’ favorite campaigns involve family adventures, finding inspiration in the chaos of parenting, photography, enjoying the outdoors and putting words on a page. Andrea Maude writes children’s stories from her home in north San Diego.

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