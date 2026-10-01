Jump-Start Your Day!: A 60-Day Devotional – by Susan J. Reinhardt

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About the Book

Does the traditional short woman’s devotion leave you unsatisfied? Are you looking for real spiritual food to help sustain your walk with the Lord in a deeper way?

JUMP-START YOUR DAY! A 60-Day Devotional features:

A satisfying thought to meditate on each day.

60 days of encouragement for your journey.

Easy reading, user-friendly format for believers at any stage.

Scriptures to touch your soul and nourish your spirit.

Valuable life applications and action points.

A suggested prayer to initiate your conversation with the Lord.

Come taste, see, and experience the goodness of God in your life!

REVIEWS:

This refreshing woman’s devotional offers down-to-earth, Biblical truths that provide hope and encouragement. Packed with gentle, thoughtful insight, Susan offers wisdom that nourishes the body, soul, and spirit. Each devotion offers a balanced look at scripture and includes helpful, real-life applications. – Karen Lange, Author, Freelance Writer

If you’re looking for fresh encouragement, a closer walk with Christ, or a daily reminder of God’s promises, this devotional will strengthen your faith and draw your heart closer to Him. – Susan Panzica, Author, Speaker, and Anti-Human trafficking advocate

Susan J. Reinhardt hits the nail on the head with her devotional book, simply because she challenges the reader to take action after reading scripture. Each entry has valuable life applications and action points, as well as a short prayer. – Marja Verschoor-Meijers, Author of the Ten Commandments Series

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

After a season of writing fiction, Susan J. Reinhardt has returned to her non-fiction roots. Bible school graduate, author, and speaker, her passion for God’s Word shows through all her writings. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gardening, and baking.

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