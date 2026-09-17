Guilty Hearts – by Diane Pellegrino

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About the Book

When teenager Lincoln is diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor, she must decide how she will live her final months. As her condition deteriorates, Lincoln battles not only to survive but to maintain positive relationships with her family, her best friend Ryan, and her boyfriend Jake.

While her mother is determined to do anything to keep Lincoln alive, her father worries about Lincoln’s quality of life. Ryan tries to keep Lincoln smiling, but, despite his best efforts, Jake is struggling.

When Lincoln’s end is near, her behavior becomes erratic. As events spiral out of control and lead to deadly consequences, Jake is led down a path he never expected. Everyone wants to know what happened to Lincoln—especially Jake.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Diane started writing as a hobby as she was nearing the end of her teaching career. Originally from the East Coast, she moved to a few states before settling in the Arizonan desert. Guilty Hearts is her first novel.

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